NuvoH2O Introduces the Manor Trio Water Softener + Filtration System

A new and powerful water softener / multi-filtration system. It's the latest offering in safe & natural water softeners from the leader non-salt systems.

CLEARFIELD, UT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A more powerful filtration system featuring the addition of iron, chloramine, and sediment filters, making it the latest offering in safe and natural water softener systems from NuvoH2O.

Today NuvoH2O, America's leading salt-free whole-home water softener system, introduced the Manor Trio System, a real win for homeowners who want a system tailored to their individual needs, like those on well water who need additional filter options. The Manor Trio System helps better serve customers by giving them a choice of two of four filters when paired with a softener cartridge. These filters, each with their own set of sophisticated features, are the true heroes in this latest innovation from NuvoH2O and include taste, iron, sediment, and chloramine.

The sediment filter is a first line of defense in the Manor Trio System and will catch and effectively remove large particles such as sand, rust, gravel, debris, and other suspended particles. The carbon (taste) filter provides a notable improvement in both taste and smell of water, and the iron filter dramatically improves the taste, while reducing the possibility of damage to pipes and water. The finest filter option is the chloramine filter, exceeding the filtering capabilities of even our carbon filter, and removing chloramine in addition to 95% of chlorine and inorganic chemicals. This chloramine filter also dramatically improves a home’s water taste and smell.

From softening and improving the taste of water at home to requiring 50% less soap and detergent, the impressive Manor Trio System has up to 5 combinations to fit every home. With optimum efficacy and a simple design, it offers superior, eco-friendly water softening with solutions for other common water issues. Systems do not require drains, electricity, or calibration, and require little maintenance. And because the NuvoH2O Manor Trio Softener System is citrus based, it’s safe for your home and all who live there.

"Hard water can cause damage to your home and appliances, leave scale (hard water deposits), and drain your bank account," said Bryceson Ringwood, NuvoH2O's President. "NuvoH2O Manor Trio Water Softener + Filtration System eliminates the negative effects of hard water with the use of citrus, not salt. As a result, the NuvoH2O Manor Trio Water Softener + Filtration System will extend the life of water heaters, pipes, fixtures, and appliances while returning water to its natural taste. In addition, the NuvoH2O Manor Trio Water Softener + Filtration System is highly effective at removing particles like iron, sand, rust, gravel, and other debris, leaving homes with a chlorine-free smell and taste" for drinking, showering, and laundry."

The Manor Trio Water Softener + Filtration System retails at $2,499.99 (Iron / Chloramine, Iron / Carbon, Iron / Sediment) and at $2.259.99 (Sediment / Chloramine, Sediment / Carbon). It is available on the company website at nuvoh2o.com, from most local plumbing supply stores and local retailers.

Website: www.nuvoh2o.com

Phone: 833-408-2359

Email Inquiries: nuvo.marketing@nuvoh2o.com

