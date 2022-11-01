Global 1000 & Ultimate Boo Ray Scholarship Program Announcement
Global 1000
Global 1000 & ProSelect Inc. is proud to announce their advisory position that will help guide the tech game Ultimate Boo Ray company scholarship program.
It is imperative to educate our youth to be better prepared for the workforce and entrepreneurship. This game will provide access to real-time education”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Coffey NFL Former San Diego Charger and Multiple Emmy Award Winner Teams with Global Marketing Team to Expand Game Tech Platform. In the midst of the new football season, while everyone is rooting for their favorite NFL team, there is another game being played named “Ultimate Boo Ray”.
— Dr. Lance McCarthy
Sean Coffey and his partner Calvin Mosely Jr. “CJ” also a former American football defensive tackle. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played college football at Missouri both have created a game tech platform to earn and educate.
There are billions who play video games, however, there are few and far between that are developed by “Black Owned Gaming Companies”. Sean & Calvin both wanted to change that, they seek to leverage they’re on the field skills to the gaming industry board rooms.
"My goal was to create an authentic tech game that players would enjoy, earn, and be educated collectively," said Sean CEO of Reel-to-Reel developers of Ultimate Boo Ray.
Sean has a world-class team of professionals to expand its game platform. Recently he has enlisted the expertise of Lance Davis of ProSelect Inc. former ADPAC Marketing Executive LA Lakers an expert in Sports & Entertainment and Dr. Lance E McCarthy of Global 1000 an urban marketing consulting firm that shall seek to advance the game among the prison system in an effort to grant scholarship opportunities for inmates who seek higher education. Together this team will connect with future gamers in “edutainment” to learn business strategies and to earn reward points from the game.
The Ultimate Boo Ray game's focus is to compete with other gamers offering reward points that can be converted to scholarships as gamers seek higher education. Dr. Lance Founder of Global 1000 and Economist said "It is imperative to educate our youth to be better prepared for the workforce and entrepreneurship. This game will provide access to real-time education".
The marketing objective will cover all demographics with a special emphasis on inmates and those in reentry. Lance Davis said "Globally we want gamers to have access to the Ultimate Boo Ray platform this recent strategy will assist in that. Also, through media relations the game will be advertised on popular internet radio stations that reach is on 200 platforms with access to 30 million listeners.
About Global 1000
We are a collection of CEOs, Community Leaders, Technology Specialists, Youth Trainers, Construction Experts, Economic Development Experts, and Faith-Based Leaders. We develop, manage, advise, and invest to make all regions stronger. We use our expertise to develop, advise, manage, and invest to strengthen businesses and help neighborhoods thrive. We make the region stronger.
Contact Us: drfinance7@aol.com
Website: https://www.global1000.us/
About Ultimate Boo Ray
As an incentive, Ultimate Boo Ray will reward players with scholarship opportunities to the schools listed below as each player successfully reaches benchmarks throughout the game. Sean Coffey, CEO Former ALL BIG XII WR FORMER SAN DIEGO CHARGER WIDE RECIEVER, MULTIPLE EMMY WINNER, PHILANTHROPIST & CEO, ULTIMATE BOO RAY CEO REAL TO REEL MEDIA. As a former NFL Wide Receiver, cable television producer, and pioneer of sports replay taking professional experiences and shifting them into an entrepreneurial realm in recent years starting with Real to Reel Media in 2019 and Ultimate Boo Ray LLC in 2021.
Contact Us sean.coffey@realtoreelmediallc.com
About ProSelect Inc.
Experience You Can Count - our service includes a comprehensive
consultation to help identify gaps and opportunities, a comprehensive
report that includes a project plan with timelines and milestones, a
cost analysis, and a schedule. Our management consulting services
focus on our client's most critical issues and opportunities: strategy,
marketing, organization & operations. Contact Us – www.proselectmedia.com
About Virtuoso Radio
We are the home for New & Trending Artists
(or Virtuoso’s) is a general term for music that’s purpose is to make
the listener feel groovy and relaxed. Our playlist covers various styles
including Latin, pop, funk, hip-hop, easy listening, trip-hop, lounge, and downtempo. It is characterized by its groovy tempo and mellow
sounds. We are distributed on 200 platforms with access to 30
million listeners. www.virtuosoradio.com
Lance Davis
ProSelect Inc
+1 702-720-1144
lancedavisemail@yahoo.com
Ultimate Boo Ray