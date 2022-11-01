Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Revokes Grain Warehouse License of Doug’s Feed Store, Inc., of Baxter, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (November 1, 2022) – Doug’s Feed Store, Inc., of Baxter, Iowa has consented to a voluntary revocation of its grain warehouse license, effective October 31, 2022, by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Due to the revocation of the license, Doug’s Feed Store, Inc., is prohibited from storing grain after November 30, 2022.

The warehouse license revocation was due to the licensee being unable to provide proof of insurance as required by Iowa Code, Section 203C.15 (2020). Doug’s Feed Store, Inc., will maintain their grain dealer license.

A grain depositor has three options available to them for their grain storage obligation with Doug’s Feed Store, Inc.

They may:

Remove their grain from the facility on or by November 30, 2022 Price their grain obligation for payment on or by November 30, 2022 Arrange with Doug’s to transfer the storage obligation to another licensed warehouse on or by November 30, 2022.

Any grain storage obligation must be finalized on or before November 30, 2022.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Grain Warehouse Bureau regulates and examines the financial solvency of grain dealers and grain warehouse operators. The functions of the Bureau include warehouse licensing, warehouse examination, grain dealer licensing, and grain dealer examinations.