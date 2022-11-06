Office Interiors Group Liquidation Warehouse Now Serving The Entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Office Interiors Group (OiG) continues impressive business growth as it expands its service area to the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metro location.DALLAS, TEXAS, US, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OiG provides an affordable, sustainable way for communities across Texas to get excellent office furniture. With the help of OiG, businesses can furnish their office or recycle furniture at the end of its lifespan.
As a full-service solution, OiG can help businesses at any stage. Whether they're still securing their location, looking for office furniture, or getting ready to liquidate, OiG is there to help.
Recently, OiG announced they are expanding its service area. Their liquidation warehouse now serves the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Thanks to this office furniture liquidation expansion, it will be easier than ever for those in the DFW area to liquidate or purchase high-quality office furniture at great prices.
Expanding its service area is another incredible step for OiG. This enables their team to serve the DFW area better and make their services accessible to Texas.
OiG helps businesses make sustainable office choices, including acquiring and recycling old items. Here are their top-rated services:
Office Furnishings: OiG sells both new and used office furniture. Whether businesses are looking for a shiny new standing desk or a gently used cubicle, they can find it at OiG. Businesses may shop OiG for:
Desks
Seating
Workstations
Conference furniture
Filing and storage
Office accessories
Space Planning: Businesses may choose to work with knowledgeable designers to craft a stunning yet functional office space. OiG will help businesses bring their vision to life and create an office that fosters productivity and creativity.
Moving & Relocation: Relocations can be stressful and complicated, but not with OiG. With over 20 years of experience, their experts will help businesses relocate as efficiently as possible.
Recycling: OiG is fully committed to sustainability. They help businesses recycle old furniture and unusable electronics. E-waste recycling is one of the best ways to reduce carbon footprint. In many cases, recycling can even help to earn a return on some items.
Liquidation: OiG offers turn-key liquidation to help businesses sell their old office assets quickly and efficiently.
Asset Management and Storage: businesses can count on OiG to manage their assets from procurement through disposition. They handle every step of the asset management process, and if businesses need storage for those assets, OiG can help again.
Disinfecting: Businesses can keep their team healthy and safe by keeping their's office space clean. OiG offers trusted disinfection services.
Data Destruction/Shredding: Data destruction ensures businesses can safely recycle their electronics. OiG offers data destruction and shredding to help businesses protect their critical data.
OiG is thrilled to expand the service area of its liquidation warehouse across Dallas-Fort Worth. They look forward to making their highly-rated services available to their customers across Texas.
For businesses that need help with any aspect of their office asset management, OiG is here to help. Businesses can now shop for new or used office furniture, liquidate their current assets, and recycle e-waste responsibly with their dedicated team.
Learn more about OiG and how they can help businesses today by visiting their website at https://www.oig.com/.
Steve Kassen
OiG
