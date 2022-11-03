Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce/Phillie-BOP Productions Are #1 On The Charts With “ESP”
Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce/Phillie-BOP Productions Enjoy Tremendous Success As “ESP” Hits #1 On The Charts
In a world where you can be anyone, be yourself.”ANNANDALE-SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime supporter and DJ in Canada, Yvon Paquette celebrated “ESP” hitting number one on his chart. “ESP” is the fifth single to hit the charts at number one on the AXCIT Radio Chart in Canada. http://acxitradio.com/radio/. The single is #2 on Black Planet Radio Top 10 Chart in Italy. Rashad Ali added a post to the album: Mr.Souleffect Jam FM as #3 for “Likes”. Chris Clay celebrates all Indie artists, giving special recognition to “ESP” on The Internet Broadcaster Alliance with Airplay, Promotions and Awards. Charts are popping and the entertainment industry applauds the artistry of “ESP”.
— Rina Chanel
“E.S.P.” marries powerful lyrics, contagious beats, and soulful emotions to create an EP destined to steal hearts. Bennie Pearce and Rina Chanel drew from their hearts to design a new genre of music. Lyrics are raw, from the soul and the music has a haunting rhythm that captures audiences with the magic of the blend. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce discovered the enchantment of collaboration the moment they stepped into the studio together. The fusion of styles and sounds from Rina’s opera/musical theater training and Bennie’s technical expertise with the history of an active band member, blended. In 2020, Phillie-BOP Productions launched its first international release, “Worthy”, a debut hit single. The single earned the #1 position on charts including Spotify playlists. The partnership followed up with “More Than Enough”, “Made” and “Sweetest of Melody’, all #1 on various charts, as well as Top 10 and Top 20 categories. An “excellent pairing”, the artists are set to conquer with a new release. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce will change music with a new genre based on skill and artistry, not formula, not haunted by rules and standards. Phillie-BOP Productions will release Rina Chanel’s first EP, “Rina”. Rina Chanel, powerhouse vocals, produced by Bennie Pearce is launching the future of popular music. In 2020, Phillie-BOP Productions launched a first international release, “Worthy”, a debut hit single. The single earned the #1 position on charts including Spotify playlists. An “excellent pairing”, the artists are set to conquer with a new release.
The dynamic pair have altered beliefs in styles and formulas to design a mutual art. Rina confirms her need for someone with technical skill and the freedom to create. Bennie enjoys a partner with the skill and personal style to work with him to craft the music and lyrics with the flexibility of experimenting to reach a new level of perfection. They create the structure and the sound with the brush strokes to create a masterpiece. Rina’s bubbly, upbeat attitude makes the music “wrapped in love and positivity” in a world drowning in uncertainty and gloom. She is the remarkable sound of hope. Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce are currently working on Rina’s debut project, an EP self-titled “Rina.” The EP is an introspective, reflective view of her inner thoughts and a vulnerable glimpse of her core values. Rina Chanel blends R&B with Jazz, then switches to Pop before relaxing into the sweetest Gospel. Each song runs the gamut of style and genre with an effortless beauty that is unique and compelling. Her talent and precision flirts with the powerful icons of the blues, while it captures young hearts. The inclusive demographics help her climb the charts, becoming the sweetheart vocalist of today. Bennie and Rina share a passion for music that they would consider “classic.” They want their product to be quality and are not pressured by the release-heavy era that the music industry is currently in. Precision vocals are built on training and a naturally unique style that touches emotions in the most delicious way. She fuses smooth R&B vocals with instrumental backings that highlight her sound. Her skillful songwriting and vocal delivery supply a classic take and usher in the future of R&B.
Bennie Pearce is a musician/producer/songwriter. The Philadelphia native was immersed in diverse music styles from jazz to R&B to classics. His influences span from music of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s, ranging from jazz, blues, and soul to acoustic music. His arrangements are pure and powerful. Bennie Pearce has a sound destined to create a new style of music with no genre confines. Bennie is a member of the American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP). He is an independent publisher under Phillie-BOP Music.
Rina Chanel & Bennie Pearce/ Phillie-BOP Productions built a brand designed to uplift and entertain. The brand is built to encourage and inspire generations needing role models. All music written, arranged, performed and recorded by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Music (ASCAP), Produced by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Productions, Lyrics by: Syrina White and Bennie Pearce, Lead and Background vocals: Rina Chanel and Bennie Pearce, Spoken Lyrics: Bennie Pearce, Mixed by: Craig White, Mastered by: Peter Humphreys, Mastered at Masterwork Recording Inc., Philadelphia, Copyrighted 2022.
Sheryl Dolley
Phillie-BOP Productions
+1 949-981-2225
email us here
ESP