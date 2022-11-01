Mom's House for Children Hosts 1st Annual Gather for Good Gala to Raise Funds for Global Children in Need

Mom's House for Children is excited to announce that after a delay of three years, their first annual Gather for Good gala will be hosted in Lake Tahoe, CA to help bring clean water, childcare centers, food programs, emergency supplies, and more support to children in Africa, Europe, and South America.

Mom's House for Children is excited to announce that after a delay of three years, their first annual Gather for Good gala will be hosted in Lake Tahoe, CA to help bring clean water, childcare centers, food programs, emergency supplies, and more support to children in Africa, Europe, and South America.

"We are so happy and proud to bring Mom's House for Children to the Tahoe area," said Theresa Vigarino, Founder and Executive Director of Mom's House for Children. "This will be an evening to remember - filled with artistry from South Africa, Peru, and Ukraine. Prepare yourself for an around-the-world evening, where we bring the children to you!"

Guests will meet the children from South Africa, Peru, and Ukraine that the event will help. The gala will be a global live streaming event and include leaders and guests from South Africa, Peru, Ukraine, Colombia, and across the U.S.

The gala will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bally's Lake Tahoe Showroom and will include a cocktail hour, dinner, live artist creations, a global musical experience, performances by local talent, silent and live auctions, raffles, and more.

To top off this incredible event, a special performance by the award-winning, multi-talented, musical guest, Nahko Bear will end the evening on a high note. Nahko brings storytelling alive while opening the hearts and minds of all who hear his music. He is an internationally acclaimed performer who draws a very special and joyful crowd.

To learn more about the Gather for Good gala and purchase your tickets, visit: https://givebutter.com/gatherforgoodgala.

About Mom's House for Children

A non-profit organization, Mom's House for Children is dedicated to providing necessary building structures, access to clean water, a sustainable and nourishing food supply, medical and emergency supplies, and love for the orphaned and most vulnerable children in the world. Visit us at:https://www.momshouseforchildren.org/

