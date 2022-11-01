Gov. Henry McMaster Requests Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist state and local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. This request comes after extensive damage assessments conducted by local officials, recovery staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. These assessments determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes experienced major damage and 82 homes experienced minor damage due to Ian. Additionally, ongoing assessments have determined the storm cost state and local agencies more than $25 million.

The Declaration, if granted by the White House, would provide FEMA Individual Assistance Program help to residents affected by the storm in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties. State and local government agencies, in addition to eligible non-profit organizations, in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg counties would also qualify for reimbursement of certain, storm-related costs through the FEMA Public Assistance Program.

The Individual Assistance Program, if activated for South Carolina, would provide direct financial assistance to residents who incurred uninsured damages to their property as a result of the storm. FEMA Individual Assistance may also provide for other needs on a case-by-case basis.

The Public Assistance Program reimburses applicants for the unexpected, extraordinary costs of recovering from a major disaster. The Federal Emergency Management Agency pays 75 percent of this aid, and the division of the remaining 25 percent will be determined at a later date.

If approved, the Governor’s request may also make available disaster relief programs through Small Business Administration, along with FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program grants to help lessen the impact of future disasters.