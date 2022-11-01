Building and Sustaining Data Foundations

Agenda Announced for SDSW22





Just 9 days to go until this year’s Smarter Data, Smarter World conference

Cambridge, UK, 1st November 2022, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions company, is delighted to announce that the agenda and line up of speakers for this year’s annual conference, has been released.





Back fully in person this year, the conference will take place on 10th November at the Royal Institution of Great Britain, London. This year’s theme is ‘Building and Sustaining your Data Foundations’ and you will hear both customer and industry presentations that will focus on the challenges and opportunities for using and sharing geospatial data.





With just over a week until the free event takes place, we are delighted to welcome speakers including Nadine Alameh Ph.D, Open Geospatial Consortium, Holger Kessler, Geospatial Commission, Clive Surman-Wells, Northumbrian Water, Malcolm Taylor, Crossrail International, Sasha Hall-Jones, Southern Water and Will Squires, Atkins, and many more. See the full line up and agenda and secure your place today – spaces are filling up fast!





For the first time, we welcome several partners to exhibit at the event including Esri UK, Hexagon, Ordnance Survey Great Britain and What3Words. You can connect with our partners, team, presenters and each other throughout the numerous networking breaks, as well as during our post event drinks reception where we will have a live singer and magician. The 1Spatial team will also be on hand delivering live product demos to show everything in action.





Claire Milverton, CEO, 1Spatial commented: “We are excited to be hosting our sixth annual conference back fully in person and at the iconic Royal Institution of Great Britain once again. We have a fantastic line up of inspirational industry and customer speakers on board and our team look forward to sharing our latest innovations with you. We look forward to welcoming you in soon.”