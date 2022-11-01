Submit Release
New Hires & Growth at the Wyoming Business Council

Chance comes from a long line of Wyomingites who originally homesteaded here in the 1800s. With no desire to leave this great state, Chance started his career in the financial industry and, later, fundraising. In his new position, Chance looks forward to taking a proactive role in the health of this state and building relationships with companies and people that can make our state better, more diverse, and more resilient. Outside of work, Chance enjoys hunting, fishing, watching Cowboy football, and cheering on Boston sports teams. Chance is based in Laramie.

