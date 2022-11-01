Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,636 in the last 365 days.

Business Council Makes Changes to BRC Application Timeline

“Over the past couple of years, our WBC team and Board of Directors have been working hard to focus on projects that will create great jobs, have a positive economic impact, and build capacity at a local level,” said Josh Dorrell, Business Council CEO. “We are serious about making changes and funding projects that match our mission. We must be laser-focused on job creation and positive returns on investment in order to have a lasting impact on our state.”

In order to maintain that focus, the WBC team is adjusting the schedule of when, and how frequently, they see the various types of BRC projects. There are five different types of projects with varying levels of direct impact and requiring differences in evaluation and board considerations.

In order to maximize focus and use agency resources efficiently, the WBC developed the calendar at the top of the page for project evaluation of Planning, Community Projects (Enhancements), and Community Readiness (Infrastructure). The WBC will evaluate and consider Business Committed and Data Center projects anytime throughout the year.

Planning and Community Project applications will be received, evaluated, and considered by the Board of Directors once annually and Community Readiness applications will be considered twice a year, aligning with typical construction planning and execution timeframes. Business Committed and Managed Data Center applications will continue to be accepted and evaluated on an as-needed rolling basis to meet the needs of communities and businesses.

 

Identified benefits of this new schedule include

  • Creating operational processing efficiencies without any changes to BRC statute or rules;
  • Consolidating similar projects to enrich discussion and better provide beneficial comparisons and contrasts;
  • Communicating current BRC priorities based on the frequency of review without changing the limits of project type per community per year limits;
  • Optimizing project types based on contract execution dates and Wyoming’s most optimal construction season; and
  • Educating the public on the economic development purpose of each project type to build local capacity.

 

This new application schedule goes into effect immediately. The WBC team has been communicating with communities and partners that may have a project to submit for the next deadline. We will be flexible on the first application timeline of Nov. 1; however, we will only review Community Readiness and any Business Committed projects during that window.

 

These updates were presented and discussed at the Oct. 20 Wyoming Economic Development Association (WEDA)-hosted Prosperity Call and a recording is available to view on the WBC’s YouTube channel.

 

For questions or comments, please contact WBC Investments Director Bert Adam at [email protected].

You just read:

Business Council Makes Changes to BRC Application Timeline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.