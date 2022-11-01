Business Council Makes Changes to BRC Application Timeline

“Over the past couple of years, our WBC team and Board of Directors have been working hard to focus on projects that will create great jobs, have a positive economic impact, and build capacity at a local level,” said Josh Dorrell, Business Council CEO. “We are serious about making changes and funding projects that match our mission. We must be laser-focused on job creation and positive returns on investment in order to have a lasting impact on our state.”

In order to maintain that focus, the WBC team is adjusting the schedule of when, and how frequently, they see the various types of BRC projects. There are five different types of projects with varying levels of direct impact and requiring differences in evaluation and board considerations.

In order to maximize focus and use agency resources efficiently, the WBC developed the calendar at the top of the page for project evaluation of Planning, Community Projects (Enhancements), and Community Readiness (Infrastructure). The WBC will evaluate and consider Business Committed and Data Center projects anytime throughout the year.