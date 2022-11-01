Submit Release
Rules Hearing for Readoption of Shellfish Reporting Tonight in Greenland

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
November 1, 2022

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing tonight regarding the readoption of current shellfish reports as reflected in Fis 608.03. A meeting of the Advisory Committee on Marine Fisheries will immediately follow.

This hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m., and will be held at the Hugh Gregg Center, 89 Depot Road, Greenland, NH. This represents a venue change from the originally designated Urban Forestry Center in Portsmouth, NH.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division works closely with other states and federal agencies to protect and maintain marine resources for both commercial and recreational fisheries. Learn more at www.fishnh.com/marine.

