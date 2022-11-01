Zygotherapy, a pain management clinic, has opened a new location in Milpitas, California
Zygotherapy, a pain management therapy clinic, has opened another location in Milpitas, California.MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zygotherapy is an FDA-cleared treatment that offers patients a multitude of benefits with little effort required. The machinery causes muscle contractions, which stimulate and build muscle for old and weak patients. This melts body fat quickly and permanently and reduces chronic back pain. The treatment is now accessible for frail individuals who are often stuck dealing with chronic pain. This life-changing therapy is perfect for those wanting to regain strength or build muscle, and post-stroke patients needing rehabilitation.
The clinic is accepting new patients today. To learn more, visit their website at www.zygotherapy.com
The Story behind Zygotherapy
For decades, there has been an increasing number of people with chronic back pain. Conventional treatments such as steroid injections and surgery often do not achieve the desired results. Many patients are then placed on multiple pain medications, which can cause addiction and overdose.
Baby boomers were the first to begin living in their 80s and 90s. Although people could live longer, their quality of life continued to decline. Arthritis pain, dementia, Alzheimer's, and generalized weakness take a toll on its sufferers' quality of life. Treatment for these conditions typically was costly, a tremendous strain on family members, and futile.
This new medical breakthrough has been clinically tested on many patients and found to be 100% statistically effective. Address: 995 Montague Expwy #213 Milpitas, CA 95035
Phone: 408-708-4153
Email: info@zygotherapy.com
Website: www.zygotherapy.com
Hours: Monday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm
My Nguyen
Project 100
+1 408-703-1512
info@myproject100.com