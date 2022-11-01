The Largest Gathering of Audio Developers Come Together for ADC22 on November 14-16, 2022
Tickets are available to attend the 8th Annual Audio Developers Conference (ADC22) online experience using the Gather virtual venue platform at www.audio.dev.
In-person: CodeNode in London (SOLD OUT) + Online: Gather Virtual Venue (Tickets Still Available)
Today, the producers of the 8th Annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC22) are excited to announce that the in-person portion of their hybrid event has sold out due to high demand from the audio developer community. Tickets are still available to attend their one-of-a-kind online experience using the Gather virtual venue platform from November 14-16, 2022 at www.audio.dev.
The conference will feature 65 talks, keynotes, panels, and workshops that focus on audio development technologies including music applications, gaming, audio processing, and embedded systems. Participants, whether in person or virtually, can acquire new skills and network for career development through direct contact with representatives from Apple, Focusrite, Avid, GPU Audio, Audiotonix, NVIDIA, and many others – all for an affordable price starting at £49 (approximately $56 US).
A wide range of topics will be covered at ADC22, including:
+The Musical Instruments of Star Trek by Astrid Bin
+Incompleteness is a Feature Not a Bug by David Zicarelli
+Solving GPU Audio Processing Problems by GPU Audio and the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute
+Audio Industry Health Check Panel with CEOs and CTOs from Focusrite, InMusic, Image-Line Software, and Source Elements
+Talk abstracts from the ADC Call for Papers chosen by the audio developer community
Visit the ADC22 schedule for the complete line-up of talks and workshops at https://audio.dev/schedule/.
Diversity and Accessibility are also important themes central to the ADC organizing committee. This year's conference will include several events including "Celebrating Women in Audio" as well as feature an Accessibility Zone product showcase spearheaded by Jason Dasent.
"This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and shared vision of the ADC diversity and inclusion initiatives," states Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADC. "We are grateful to be able to offer a record number of diversity scholarships and support for our new initiative, the ADC Accessibility Zone."
To bring the social networking element to online attendees, the ADC team has built a virtual conference hall using the Gather platform for a unique and immersive experience. Virtual participants will create an avatar and enter a virtual conference hall to network, visit sponsor booths, access talks via conference rooms, and conduct meetings with other virtual guests in private spaces.
Although in-person London tickets are sold out, online tickets are still available and support ADC as a not-for-profit organization. Online tickets provide access to the online conference, including online workshops, all talks, conference Discord server, and virtual exhibition room. Starting at £49 (approximately $56 US), tickets to the virtual event can be purchased at https://audio.dev/.
For press inquiries and passes, contact Chandra Lynn, 3 RIng Circus, at chandra@3ringcircus.io.
About Audio Developer Conference / ADC22
Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event dedicated to providing education and resources to audio developers around the world. The conference is an annual event celebrating all audio development technologies, from music applications and game audio to audio processing and embedded systems. ADC’s mission is to help attendees acquire and develop new skills, and build a network that will support their career development. It is also aimed at showcasing academic research and facilitating collaborations between research and industry. www.audio.dev
