Valaros.com Launches Tarot World Cup Oracle for 2022 to Predict Winners
The predictions are for entertainment onlyBERLIN, GERMANY, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthias Dettmann, a psychologist and the founder of Valaros.com, has launched a new page that uses Tarot cards to predict the winner of the World Cup in 2022. The Tarot World Cup Oracle predictions are intended for entertainment only.
Tarot cards are a deck of 78 cards with origins dating back to the 1400s. The cards are divided into two groups, the major arcana and the minor arcana. The major arcana contains 22 cards that represent significant life events, such as The Fool, The Tower, and The World. The minor arcana is made up of 56 cards and is divided into four suits: cups, wands, pentacles, and swords. Each suit contains 14 cards, which represent more everyday experiences and events.
Tarot readings can be done for yourself or for others. In a reading, the tarot card reader will shuffle the deck and then lay out the cards in a specific pattern called a spread. The spread will depend on the question being asked or the issue being addressed. After the cards are laid out, the reader will interpret their meaning based on their position within the spread and their relationship to other cards in the reading. Tarot readings can provide guidance, clarity, and insight into your past, present, and future.
For each match, the Tarot World Cup Oracle will reveal the strengths and weaknesses of your favorite team, as well as their likelihood of winning. The predictions are based on three positions. The first card drawn indicated the strength of the team, while the second indicated weaknesses. The third card drawn shows the probability of victory or defeat. Each prediction offers a snapshot only of the current game.
The drawn cards of the Major Arcana can express a different probability. The Sun, for example, stands for a clear victory, while the Moon expresses only a tendency to defeat. In the group matches, there is still the possibility of a draw, which can only be predicted conditionally. For this, the Tarot World Cup Oracle should be consulted a second time, and then both evaluations are compared. If a victory is predicted once and a loss is predicted once, that points to a draw. However, if both cards indicate a win or a loss, that is the prediction.
The outcome of a penalty shootout can also be predicted by the last position. The 2022 World Cup Tarot Oracle can be used in different ways. The best way to use it is to think of a favorite team and interpret the drawn tarot cards in relation to that team. This way, the prediction will show which chances and tasks the team has to face in order to advance far in the tournament.
As a psychologist, PMR-Coach, and Triple-P Trainer, Dettmann takes a rational and intuitive approach to Tarot.
"The scientific knowledge of my profession complements well with the intuitive wisdom of the Tarot cards," he said. "I try to give some analytical explanations of the cards based on the work of Sigmund Freud and Carl Gustav Jung. Through the cards, you can gain direct access to your subconscious mind and find valuable knowledge about yourself and the world we live in."
