Pro-Vac Expands Its Presence Across the American Heartland and Acquires Hydro-Excavation Company Vac-One
Pro-Vac acquires Vac-One, which brings on board Texas ReExcavation LLC (T-Rex), Kantex Industries, Inc, and Cyclone Services LLC under the Pro-Vac umbrella.PUYALLUP, WA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-Vac is pleased to announce a major new milestone in the company’s evolution. Last week, Pro-Vac acquired Vac-One, which moves them closer to their vision of being the leading provider of subsurface infrastructure solutions in the United States, exceeding our customers’ expectations by safely delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions with the most experienced and knowledgeable team in the industry.
The integration of Pro-Vac and Vac-One expands their geographical reach from the Pacific Northwest through the Southern United States. More importantly, this acquisition brings together a wealth of knowledge and expertise in hydro-excavation and the industrial services industry, which will allow them to offer incredible opportunities to their growing team, as well as better serve their customers.
What does this merger mean for the teams of Pro-Vac and Vac-One? They will all work together over the next several months to integrate our organizations. We will evaluate and incorporate the best processes, training, benefits, etc. from both organizations ultimately enhancing our capabilities to offer consistent, safe services across the nation.
As with most change, many will wonder what this will mean for them. We are still in the exploration phase of our preliminary integration plan, so we don’t have all the answers to questions you might have quite yet, but what we know for sure is this exciting change will offer more career and growth opportunities around. Additionally, both organizations are rapidly and consistently hiring, and we will continue to need more team members.
As the plan evolves, they will communicate these changes with full transparency as well as the benefits they will add. In the meantime, let’s all keep moving forward to serve our customers to the best of our abilities!
