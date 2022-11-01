Submit Release
Cancellation of 69th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival

MACAU, November 1 - To comply with pandemic prevention and control measures by the Macao SAR Government, the 69th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival, originally scheduled to be held at Tap Seac Square from November 5 to 6, has been cancelled.

Due to changes to the pandemic and after serious consideration, the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) has made the decision to cancel the 69th Macau Grand Prix - Family Carnival. The MGPOC would like to express gratitude to general public and tourists for their support to the event.

For details of the races, please visit the official Macau Grand Prix website at www.macau.grandprix.gov.mo or download the relevant mobile applications, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

