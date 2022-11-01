Godfread urges review during open enrollment period

Submit Release
BISMARCK, N.D. – November 1 begins the open enrollment period for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is encouraging all North Dakotans to shop around and review plans.

Health insurance plans may be purchased on the individual market through the Healthcare.gov exchange or through a local agent. Plan offerings may vary by county. Approximately 45,000 North Dakotans purchase their health insurance through the individual market. Consumers may purchase plans through their employer if it is offered.

Open enrollment for plans on the individual market is November 1 to December 15 with coverage beginning January 1. In early October, Godfread released the rate changes for individual and small group plans in North Dakota.

“The best advice I can give North Dakotans when shopping for any kind of insurance is to look at various options, receive multiple quotes and compare plans,” said Godfread. “Your life may look different than it did a year ago. Look around for a plan that meets the needs of you, your family, health and wallet.”

Concurrently, Medicare Part D open enrollment runs from October 15 to December 7. This is a prescription drug benefit offered by private companies for individuals enrolled in Medicare. The Department offers free assistance to North Dakotans exploring Part D plans. Phone appointments are available by visiting insurance.nd.gov.

Consumers with questions or needing assistance with insurance can contact the Department at insurance@nd.gov, or by calling (701)328-2440.

