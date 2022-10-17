Michael Conner Presents at Riverside Insights Webinar
Curriculum specialist and former superintendent Michael Conner Ed.D, will be highlighted as a guest speaker at Riverside Insights Webinar.ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of Agile Evolutionary Group Michael Conner Ed.D, will present at Riverside Insights webinar entitled “Invisible Inequities in Assessment Programs. Disrupt Your Assessment Programs to Meet All Student Needs.” The webinar seeks to identify hidden inequities using the Disruptive Excellence Framework to transform assessment programs to meet all students needs. The webinar will take place on October 18th at 1pm ET.
Conner uses his conceptual model to Identify the hidden inequities within district assessment programs that unintentionally leave students behind. His framework for innovation and disruption to implement assessment programs strive to meet all student needs. Dr. Conner also discusses best practices for improving assessment programs with Riverside’s new Balanced Assessment Playbook.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to present my framework and ideas to such an astute crowd of passionate educators and leaders in their field,” says Michael Conner, Ed.D. “I hope that through this webinar, we can successfully implement assessment programs that can benefit every student and help each individual reach their full potential.”
Riverside Insights provides clinical and educational assessments that help individuals elevate their learning abilities and achievements through reliable and accurate data. The company’s goal is to enrich 1 billion lives by 2030 by providing insights from research-based assessments to educational professionals, students, clinical and behavioral health clients, and workforce talent. Riverside Insights has been operating for over 80 years, and is one of the most longstanding and preeminent assessment developers/publishers in the country.
Michael Conner, Ed.D is a talented and experienced educator who works to eliminate biases in statistical models and currently serves as the CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group. He is a graduate of Lasell University and holds his B.A. in elementary education. Dr. Conner continued his education further at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and finally received his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. He holds an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.
