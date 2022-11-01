Cartessa Introduces VYBE RF, A New Powerful & Proven RF Microneedling Device

VYBE RF makes highly effective and comfortable RF Microneedling technology accessible to more providers

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the success of VirtueRF, Cartessa Aesthetics has again partnered with SHEnB, the leader in RF Microneedling technology, to bring another powerful and proven RF Microneedling device, VybeRF, to the US Aesthetic market. Cartessa Aesthetics is the exclusive North American partner to South Korean manufacturer SHEnB, known for innovations like Vivace®, the VirtueRF microneedling platform and now, VybeRF. RF Microneedling has become one of the fastest growing and in demand categories in aesthetics, expected to grow 11% year-over-year through 2029. VybeRF uniquely meets the needs of providers wanting a highly effective and patient-centric solution, but were hindered by the more premium, costly devices.

VybeRF Microneedling stimulates collagen and precisely delivers RF energy at desired depths to target fine lines and wrinkles. VybeRF offers multiple ways to customize treatments for the face, neck, decollete, and hands with 1 and 2 MHz frequencies, precise depths, and high power. VybeRF also incorporates SHEnB's exclusive Robotic Precision Delivery of its 36 gold-coated needles for virtually pain-free microneedling and less unnecessary surface tissue damage. Chevron-circuit pattern safely distributes energy for even heat distribution and added comfort. Red or blue LED complements each VybeRF treatment.

"With both VirtueRF and VybeRF as part of our RF Microneedling portfolio, providers have access to best-in-class technology whether they are just entering the aesthetic space or are interested in an expandable platform with handpieces to treat the face, body, under-eyes and more" shared Gabe Lubin, Cartessa founder and CEO.

Cartessa Aesthetics has an exclusive agreement with SHEnB and is the only provider importing their FDA-cleared devices and tips for their manufactured products in the U.S. FDA-cleared tips for the VybeRF, also compatible with the Vivace®, can be ordered from the Cartessa online store.

VybeRF delivers the highly marketable combination of comfort, no-downtime, and outcomes that patients will continue to look for.

About Cartessa Aesthetics

Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry leading customer support. Thanks to an independent business model and established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa's product portfolio offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across every aesthetics category. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices and end-to-end support to maximize the clinical outcomes and returns of their investment.

About SHEnB

SHEnb Co., Ltd. founded in 1999 and located in Seoul Korea, is a manufacturing company specializing in medical skin care treatments and aesthetic technologies. SHEnb has been operating the business not only in domestic markets in Korea but also in global markets in over 45 different countries. SHEnb has thrived to achieve technology excellence in developing the devices by considering various user experiences and indications throughout continuous world class clinical studies with KOL doctors globally. http://www.shenb.com

Vivace® is a registered trademark of Aesthetics Biomedical Inc.

Jill Later, Cartessa Aesthetics, 8776622783, jlater@cartessaaesthetics.com

