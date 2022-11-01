ModMed® Fully Resolves All Government Claims

ModMed today announced a settlement with the U.S. government and relator, resolving all claims against the company.

The settlement agreement relates to matters from over five years ago. ModMed continues to deny the allegations of misconduct, but has made the decision to settle for $45 million in order to fully resolve the matter.

ModMed issued the following statement:

"We stand behind our people and our products and remain steadfast in our mission to place doctors and patients at the center of care. The company denies that any of the conduct violated the law, and the settlement agreement does not include any admissions of wrongdoing. The settlement fully resolves this matter and does not require any changes to ModMed's products, EHR certifications, existing programs, or compliance policies, and will not require any government monitoring. We have historically made substantial investments in our compliance programs and training and will continue to do so.

With the hard work and commitment of our team, we look forward to continuing to develop outstanding products for our customers and to make a positive impact in healthcare."

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

