Michael Ameer Joins Global Company, Republic Floor as National Accounts Manager

Republic Floor expands the company with the new addition of a National Accounts Manager to accommodate rapid globalization.

Michael Ameer has worked in the flooring industry since 2015. His many years of experience in manufacturing plants have taught him how best to navigate the manufacturing side of Republic Floor.

“I have worked for manufacturers for my entire flooring career while selling through distribution. Republic has a bit of a hybrid model, which aligns well with my experience in both manufacturing and distribution,” said Ameer.

Ameer will cover the Midwest and East Coast territories as their National Accounts Manager. Ameer joined Republic Flooring in hopes of bringing his expertise from the industry to Republic’s team.

“Republic is willing to take a new approach to an industry that is relatively resistant to change. They have seen extreme growth in a short period of time, and this is just the tip of the iceberg for them. I see the opportunity with a company like Republic that has a vision and is willing to invest in getting there. The company is young and has a great management team in place to get them to the next level, and I’m excited to be a part of the growth,” said Ameer.

“We are so happy to have Michael join our team, he is exceptionally experienced, and we are excited to have him be part of the growth of Republic,” said Rotem Eylor, CEO and Founder of Republic Floor.

About Republic Floor

Republic Floor is leading the flooring revolution with its ground-breaking waterproof engineered flooring products. They are pioneers in developing resilient vinyl Pure SPC™ flooring, using the most advanced manufacturing techniques and offering their customers the most exciting floor designs.

About Michael Ameer

Ameer specializes in the knowledge of Vinyl and Laminate Flooring and distributing them to tier-one flooring distributors across the country. In 2021 Ameer started to work in the international sector as a manufacturer in Hyderabad, India. Gaining more experience in the international sector was vital to Ameer and has immensely helped his career.

Media Contact

Company Name: Otter PR

Contact Person: Danielle Gober

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18006486854

Address:100 E Pine St Suite 110

City: Orlando

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: OtterPR.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Michael Ameer Joins Global Company, Republic Floor as National Accounts Manager