Helptimize’s Location Based Services Are Here To Help With Finding The Ideal Part-time Job
The location-based job-seeking platform has re-launched their website to welcome new users and offer a better UI experience.NEWCASTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helptimize, a location-based platform, has just relaunched its website to offer new ways of connecting community members who need jobs with community members who need help with performing tasks – from shopping to plumbing. This business model's main objective is to help anyone earn extra money by helping others and getting paid for it! It's just like Uber but for jobs instead of cars.
Helptimize users can negotiate with other members to find prices that work for them. They can also share their experiences and ask questions, which will be answered by staff members or even by other users themselves! If anyone is looking for extra cash but doesn't want to quit their current job altogether (or just doesn't have enough money), it might be time to consider working two jobs!
Helptimize also helps retirees find ways to make money by matching them with potential employers who may be looking for someone like them in their area. The process involves applying, answering questions about how much time per day or week would be ideal for working on projects related to what interests them most, then waiting until someone contacts them!
"Our platform is a location-based website that helps people find jobs. The idea is you can use this platform to find work near your home, school, or wherever you want. So we welcome all people who are trying to find jobs safely, quick, and easy." said Jeff McBroom, CEO of Helptimize.
Helptimize helps job seekers find both employers and jobs by matching their skills against their needs in order to find the best fit for both parties involved in the hiring process! They also advise on how best to approach each company so that the job seeker can show off exactly what kind of person/personality traits makeup who they are when applying for positions at different jobs.
About Helptimize-
Helptimize is a platform that allows users to find local jobs – whether they are a teenager looking to help neighbors with dog- walking or lawn-mowing, a retiree looking for a part-time job, or a person looking for a better financial situation. For those needing help, Helptimize is unique in that not only does it allow uses to post a job or task they need completed, but also to set the price they are willing to pay. Helptimize is the first of its kind and offers some unique features that other job boards don’t offer.
Media Contact
Helptimize
+1 (425) 296-4723
info@helptimize.com