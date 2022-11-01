Global Polymer Emulsion Market Revenue to Cross 57,500.7 million by 2030, Says Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polymer emulsion market size was US$ 32,166.3 million in 2021. The global polymer emulsion market is expected to grow to US$ 57,500.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the global polymer emulsion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Polymer emulsion is the process of forming polymer and colloid in a single step. Various monomers, such as vinyl acetate copolymers, styrene-butadienes, styrene-acrylic, pure acrylic, pure vinyl acetate, etc., are used as a bulk polymer material.
Upsurging demand for paints and coatings, accompanied by growing urbanization, automotive, construction, and industrial industries, will outline the scope of the polymer emulsion market. Paints developed through polymer emulsion are used in various industrial applications, in decorative, marine, construction, automotive, etc. Moreover, the growth of the polymer emulsion market is also pushed by the appealing visuals, and texture caused by the paints. The paper industry deploys a variety of polymer emulsions like carboxylate styrene-butadiene latex, acrylic polymer emulsions, styrene-acrylic copolymers, vinyl acetate, etc. The paper and paperboard market is witnessing a significant acceleration in the growth graph due to the high demand from food and beverages, cosmetics, and other industries, which will benefit the polymer emulsion market in the coming years.
On the contrary, the polymer emulsion market may confront challenges due to the fluctuations witnessed in the availability of key raw materials.
Segmental Analysis of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market
On the basis of technology type, the liquid segment garners the highest market share, while the styrene-butadiene segment, on the basis of monomer base, leads with the highest market share. In terms of application, the paintings & coatings application registers the highest share, while the building end-users segment contributes the most and leads with the largest market share. On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific polymer emulsion market holds the largest share.
Regional Analysis
In the North America polymer emulsion market, the US is holding the highest share, while the Canada polymer emulsion market will exhibit the highest CAGR. The projected growth of the Canada market is because of the accelerating number of residential construction and renovation activities in Canada. Additionally, on the basis of technology, liquid technology leads in the North America polymer emulsion market.
In the Europe polymer emulsion market, Germany leads with the highest market share due to the steadily rising automotive and construction industries.
The Europe polymer emulsion market will exhibit a growth rate of 6.2%. In terms of monomer base, styrene-butadiene is maintaining its lead in the European market.
The Asia-Pacific polymer emulsion market is garnering its lead with the highest market share because of the region's thriving industrial and automotive sectors. Countries like China, India, and Japan are emphasizing industrial expansion. Recognizing the potential of the Asia-Pacific market, various industry giants like Arkema Group, Synthomer Plc, and Celanese Corporation are increasing their offerings in the region, which will spark unprecedented growth in the market. In Asia-Pacific, China's polymer emulsion market is holding the largest market share.
In the Middle East & Africa polymer emulsion market, South Africa garners the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate because of the fact that government and private organizations are pouring high investments in healthcare, hospitality, and tourism sector, the major end-users of polymer emulsion. In terms of application, the paints and coatings segment leads in the MEA polymer emulsion market in 2021.
In South America, Brazil garners the highest market share, while Argentina is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. The growth of the South America polymer emulsion market is linked to the amplifying rate of construction activities. In terms of end-users, the buildings segment leads in the South America polymer emulsion market.
Competitive Dashboard
Some of the key players analyzed in the global polymer emulsion market include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Company, etc.
Recent Developments
In February 2022, Elopak and Nippon Paper Industries inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim to bring advancements in liquid-paper packaging.
In October 2020, WACKER announced the expansion of its polymer product capacity in Nanjing with the aim to cater to the growing demand for high-quality binders. The firm set aside a budget of around US$ 100 million for this expansion.
In January 2020, Celanese announced the strategic expansion of global emulsion polymers aimed at extending the firm's global acetyl chain.
In March 2019, Trinseo pulled the veil off its partnership with Grolman Group, the firm engaged in the international specialty ingredients distribution sector. This partnership will help the firm distribute styrene acrylate latex binders in Europe, majorly for adhesives, sealants, coatings, etc.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the various segments of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market:
By Technology:
Dry (Isolated)
Liquid
By Monomer Base:
Styrene-butadiene
Pure Acrylic
Styrene- Acrylic
Vinyl Acetate Copolymers
Pure Vinyl acetate
Vinyl- Acrylic
Others
By Applications:
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Sealant
Nonwovens
Paper
Print & Packaging
Construction
Textiles
Others
By End User:
Automotive
Buildings
Retail & Ecommerce
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
About Astute Analytica
