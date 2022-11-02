SCRYPT Digital partners with Kiln to offer increased yield opportunities for institutions
SCRYPT Digital partners with Kiln to offer additional staking servicesZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has partnered with Kiln, the tech provider behind the first enterprise-grade liquid staking protocol, to offer significant yield opportunities to its customers.
The partnership will allow SCRYPT Digital to offer additional yield-earning opportunities to its institutional clients through proof-of-stake protocols. This partnership allows for staking Ethereum, Solana, Near, Polkadot and Fantom.
SCRYPT Digital supports institutions looking to earn yields through staking and manages the whole process securely. SCRYPT Digital uses its own nodes, custody, and leading staking infrastructure providers – minimizing risks and maximizing returns.
Staking is a part of SCRYPT Digital’s best-in-class suite of services for institutions, including execution, custody, market making and investment.
Kiln is non-custodial and fully compatible with all leading custody solutions which means SCRYPT Digital can operate from the same workspace as usual. Kiln’s rapid turn-key solution allowed SCRYPT Digital to complete the sign-up process in minutes and actively stake Ethereum shortly after.
Norman Wooding, Founder and CEO at SCRYPT Digital said: “SCRYPT Digital is delighted to work with Kiln and quickly advance our yield offering to keep up with the growing demand of our clients. We look forward to working with Kiln and furthering our relationship in jointly building yield services.”
SCRYPT is a Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets.
Through partnerships with leading providers, SCRYPT offers a complete best-in-class suite of services to institutions, including execution, custody, staking, market making and investment services.
SCRYPT Trading offers superior execution and the best trading experience on the market - allowing institutions access to deep liquidity, zero fees, post-trade settlement, 24/7/365 access, and Advanced Order Types - even in times of high volatility.
With SCRYPT, access to digital assets no longer requires lengthy onboarding processes with multiple parties. SCRYPT removes operational setup costs, retains tight spreads, removes fees, and enhances security.
