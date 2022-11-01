Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,454 in the last 365 days.

WV WIC Celebrates National Family Literacy Month in November

West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health, is highlighting the importance of reaching developmental milestones through reading as part of National Family Literacy Month.


West Virginia WIC is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Learn the Signs. Act Early.” program, which stresses the importance of tracking milestones in how a child plays, learns, speaks, acts and moves from birth to five years.


“West Virginia WIC is dedicated to ensuring all families receive proper, adequate nutrition, which is critical for learning,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “Reading is one way families can engage a child’s imagination and promote effective communication to help them reach developmental milestones.”


Families can observe and participate in National Family Literacy Month with the following tips:

1)      Set aside 10-15 minutes each day for reading.

2)      Use books as decorations around the house to interest children.

3)      Take a trip to your local library.

4)      Read the book version of your child’s favorite movie.

5)      Start a book club with friends and family.

6)      Participate in a book drive to help other families.

 

West Virginia children qualify for free books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/.


For more information about services offered by West Virginia WIC, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.

You just read:

WV WIC Celebrates National Family Literacy Month in November

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.