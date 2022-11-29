The Bells Are On For Approaching Winter Sleigh Rides At Central Massachusetts Horse Ranch

Sleighs travel down a path in the beautiful woods of Central Massachusetts at Cornerstone Ranch A snowy fun ride in a sleigh through a field at the Ranch Happily waiting in a sleigh for new customers at Cornerstone Ranch

Hold on to your hats for an old-fashioned, majestic horse-drawn ride! Local ranch ringing in traditions and making happy memories, with bells on.

Creating these special experiences is truly an honor and a privilege. Not so long ago, horse-drawn travel was a necessity which many people probably did not want to give up for automobiles.” — Susan Connell, company founder and sleigh driver at Cornerstone Ranch.

PRINCETON, MA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who said one needs reindeer to enjoy an amazing sleigh ride across the fresh blankets of snow?! Celebrating another successful trip around the sun, the team at Cornerstone Ranch is thrilled to finally begin pulling out the family seater sleighs and prepping the horses (who are even more excited than their human teamsters) for the annual Winterfest horse-drawn rides! Perfect for all ages to add some winter day fun, everyone feels welcomed when they visit the Ranch to enjoy the snowy views, nostalgic vibes, and the beautiful essence of the holidays while enjoying a ride on a horse-drawn sleigh.

A Day in the Life of a Sleigh Driver

As the snowflakes begin to fall and the temperatures start to drop, that can only mean one thing: it's time to start getting out the beautiful horse-drawn vehicles! Although all seasons are delightful at the Ranch and there is lots of enjoyment during every moment of those fabulously fun trail rides, riding lessons, birthday parties, family & company outings, and even equestrian yoga classes, there is something special about the horses that pull the sleighs. These incredibly intuitive animals seem to understand how important rides are for the holiday spirit, and they get their own waves of excitement as they start seeing the people arrive and the sleighs and harnesses come together.

-Sleighs/harnesses/bells inspected & polished? Check.

-Campfire ablaze with hot chocolate and s’mores? Check.

-Trails through the forest tended to and beautiful? Check.

-Multiple pairs of trusty steeds ready to take out happy customers? Triple check.

All in all, a day in the life of a sleigh driver is certainly a busy one—but every effort is more than worth it by how many memories and oftentimes traditions formed along the way. Because if there is one thing for sure, activities at the Ranch are all about bringing people together during one of the most connective and grateful times of the year. For Cornerstone Ranch, there is truly no better way to do that (and celebrate the holiday spirit) than an old-fashioned sleigh ride across the snow.

Memory Making

“O'er the fields we go; laughing all the way...” this is how many of us imagine spending our winter days with those we love. Cornerstone Ranch takes pleasure in being able to help make that vision a reality. Truly in the end, sleigh drivers are nothing shy of amazing, especially since they are a part of so many cherished memories being made with every person that comes along for the ride. That being said, everyone is invited to come and enjoy a festive horse- drawn ride across the beautiful paths blanketed in fresh snow.

Because—take it from a sleigh driver—there's nothing quite like the feeling of gliding through the frosty air surrounded by the stunning, magical winter landscape. But more importantly, doing so alongside your family and friends who you cherish the most.

PS: Dress warm, and bring the snuggliest blankets.

A Sleigh Ride at the Ranch to Music