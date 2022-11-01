Submit Release
Hilltip Acquires Industrial Metal Products, Inc.

Hilltip is a leading manufacturer of winter maintenance equipment.

Industrial Metal Products is an Indiana-based manufacturer of truck beds and other quality metal products.

Leading manufacturer of snowplows, spreaders and de-icing sprayers acquires truck bed manufacturer to expand offering and U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.

We anticipate growing the Industrial Metal Products brand and business, while expanding Hilltip's North American footprint with our innovative winter maintenance technologies.”
— Craig Sandmann, Managing Director of Hilltip, Inc.
LAKESIDE PARK, IN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilltip, a leading manufacturer of snowplows, spreaders, de-icing sprayers, sweepers and other road maintenance equipment, has acquired all assets of Industrial Metal Products, Inc., an Indiana-based manufacturer of truck beds and other quality metal products. The arrangement provides growth opportunities for both companies’ products, while aiding Hilltip’s expansion in the North American market.

The acquisition of Industrial Metal Products will allow Hilltip to manufacture its products in North America using the company’s Fort Wayne facility, which will immediately get a remarkable expansion for increased production and storage capacity. In addition to the logistical benefits of production at the Indiana location, Hilltip will establish staff resources and a customer service team to better serve dealers and customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are now able to manufacture all our industry leading products in the United States and distribute throughout North America,” said Craig Sandmann, Managing Director of Hilltip, Inc. North America. “This includes our complete line of spreaders, sprayers and brooms, as well as established Hilltip products lines we have yet to offer domestically.”

Industrial Metal Products will continue production and development of its existing product line as a separate division of Hilltip, and it will still carry the Industrial Truck Beds brand name. “With 20 years of experience in the truck equipment industry, Industrial Metal Products has a lot of brand equity,” said Sandmann. “We anticipate growing the Industrial Metal Products brand and business, while expanding Hilltip’s North American footprint with our innovative winter maintenance technologies. The synergies between our management teams and dealer networks provide tremendous opportunities for both product lines. It’s an exciting development for our employees, dealers and customers.”

Headquartered in Pietarsaari, Finland, Hilltip Oy is a leading manufacturer of road maintenance equipment in Europe founded by brothers Tom and Frank Mäenpää. With equipment designed and built in an area that averages at least six months of snowfall every year, Hilltip is known for its extreme durability and advanced technologies. Opening its U.S.-based subsidiary, Hilltip Corp., in 2020, the company is now actively bringing these industry-leading advancements to the North American market. For more information, contact Hilltip Corp. at 859-760-7211 or visit the website at www.hilltipna.com.

