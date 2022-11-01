Community Oncology Alliance Welcomes Judith Alberto, MHA, RPh, BCOP as Director of Clinical Initiatives
Alberto Will Support COA Practices Participating in Clinical Reform Initiatives and Help Lead Community Oncology Pharmacy AssociationWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting local, affordable, and accessible cancer care, announced today that Judith Alberto, MHA, RPh, BCOP has joined the team as director of clinical initiatives. In this newly created role, Alberto will strengthen COA’s efforts to support and promote the success of community oncology practices participating in clinical and payment reform initiatives.
Working closely with COA’s quality and value team, Alberto will provide support for community oncology practices participating in clinical and reform initiatives. This includes the upcoming Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), the newest oncology model from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as participants in the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a COA-led clinically integrated network engaging directly with employers and payers. Additionally, Alberto will work with members who are pursuing accreditation through the COA/ASCO Oncology Medical Home program, a provider model designed to provide a comprehensive roadmap for oncology practices to deliver high-quality, evidence-based cancer care.
As a Board Certified Oncology Pharmacist (BCOP), Alberto will be instrumental in helping lead the Community Oncology Pharmacy Association (COPA), an +875 strong peer-to-peer network of medically integrated pharmacies located in independent community oncology and urology practices across the country. One of COA’s most used resources and active networks, COPA provides pharmacists, pharmacy staff, practice administrators and other affiliated practice professionals with valuable resources to help them navigate an increasingly complicated oncology environment and maximize pharmacy operations.
“Judy will help COA members succeed as they take cancer care into the future,” said COA President Kashyap Patel, MD. “Her team spirit and extensive knowledge of practice operations will be a tremendous benefit to our members as prepare for the future of community oncology.”
“Judy joins the COA team at an exciting time of growth. We’re preparing practices for the EOM, to join the NCTA CIN, and the future of oncology reform. Her wealth of experience inside a practice is invaluable to COA’s members,” said Bo Gamble, COA’s director of quality and value. “We are excited to welcome Judy and the supporting she will provide COA members as they pursue the highest quality care for their patients.”
Prior to joining COA, Alberto was the director of oncology and investigational drug services pharmacy at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. She joined Jefferson in 2010, working her way up from patient care pharmacist to her directorship. Alberto served on a number of committees at Jefferson, including Value-based Committee, Medication Event Review Committee, and the Jefferson Specialty Care Pavilion Steering Committee. Prior to joining Jefferson, she worked as a pharmacist at Express Scripts in Bensalem, Pa., and the University of Pennsylvania Health System.
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
