America’s Top Attorneys Share Secrets to Developing a Multi-Million Dollar Civil Trial Practice

America’s Top Attorneys Share Secrets to Developing a Multi-Million Dollar Civil Trial PracticeWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Winning means when you enter the room, there’s a certain energy when you walk through the door because you have a winning attitude and a winning spirit,” those are words from nationally recognized legal business strategist and public relations expert, Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown before a crowd of legal practitioners and law students at the fifth annual ‘How to Develop a Multi-Million Dollar Civil Trial Practice’ class on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.
America’s top attorneys converged at Howard University Law School to share secrets, tips, and best practices to develop a successful trial practice. This powerful class was facilitated and moderated by civil trial attorney and Adjunct Professor, James Carter, who is a graduate of Howard University and Howard University Law School. Carter sent great praise to Wiley-Brown and WCP Consulting and Communications who helped to establish the class in 2017. WCP Consulting and Communications is one of the nation’s leading legal, marketing and media strategy agencies, assisting law firms, universities, celebrities, and organizations with enhancing their bottom line and public image.
In addition to Carter and Wiley-Brown, other guests included famed attorney Willie E. Gary, who won a record-breaking $23.6 billion jury verdict in a single case, B’Ivory LaMarr, Esq., a Howard University graduate who credits his success in part to Carter’s High-End Civil Trial Practice Course, L. Chris Stewart, Esq., who won the first billion-dollar jury verdict in the United States for a rape victim, Lonita K. Baker, Esq., current president of the National Bar Association and Reverend S. Todd Yeary, Esq., Civil Rights Attorney and former CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the international human and civil rights organization founded by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
“Working in the legal field is like playing chess, you must always be willing to make strategic moves,” Dr. Wiley-Brown shared with the audience as part of her presentation.
A primary takeaway for the room full of spectators was the critical lesson on the importance of adequate legal preparation ahead of trials, and managing the fallout post-trial. Dr. Wiley-Brown shared insight into the difference between focus groups and mock trials and the role each plays as successful lawyers prepare for winning cases. Dr. Wiley-Brown emphasized her team’s efforts in selecting “conservative” representatives from the community where a trial will be held so legal teams can best discover the most compelling arguments that will survive a real jury.
Attorney James Carter exclaimed that “For the past six years the WCP team has gone above and beyond in order to ensure that the Developing a High-End Civil Trial Practice course public sessions at the prestigious Howard University School of Law result in tremendous success. From their attention to detail in creating promotional material to effectively getting the word out on campus, the expert strategists at WCP are truly the dream team that can get the job done! I have never encountered a group of public relations professionals who are as talented and dedicated as WCP Consulting & Communications.
