National Bar Association Extends Prayers and Support to President Joe Biden Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wiley S. Adams, NBA President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Wiley Adams released the following statement today:The National Bar Association (NBA) is deeply saddened to learn of the recent announcement that former U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr., has been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer. President Biden has long exemplified a life of public service, resilience, and steadfast leadership —qualities that have inspired millions across this nation and around the world.At this difficult time, the NBA extends our heartfelt thoughts and fervent prayers to President Biden, his family, and all who hold him dear. We recognize the profound challenges that accompany such a diagnosis, and we stand in solidarity with him as he faces this journey with the same courage and dignity he has shown throughout his life.President Biden’s enduring commitment to justice, equality, and the rule of law has left an indelible mark on this country. His strength of character and unwavering compassion have uplifted countless communities, including those we represent. Today, we offer that same strength and compassion back to him. May he find comfort in the love of his family, the support of the American people, and the hope that modern medicine and faith can bring.The NBA will continue to hold President Biden in our prayers as we honor his legacy and support his fight ahead.With deepest respect and compassion,Wiley S. Adams, PresidentNational Bar Association###About the National Bar Association (NBA): Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation’s oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Representing over 67,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students, the NBA is committed to advancing the science of jurisprudence, improving the administration of justice, protecting judicial independence, and safeguarding the civil and political rights of all citizens.

