Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge Reveals Process that Provides Long-Term Relief of Migraine Headache Symptom Cycles
The Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge is thrilled to announce a five-step process that helps its patients achieve long-term relief from even the worst migraine symptoms. The challenge reveals what is causing a patient's migraines and empowers sufferers to reclaim a normal life by correcting the cause of severe headaches and associated migraine symptoms.
People truly suffer with migraines for many years, trying to find the perfect solution. Their quality of life is terrible. Work and home life become a blur and relationships of all sorts really suffer. But now it is indeed possible to eliminate migraines forever, as the Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge offers proven treatments and information about how specific corrective chiropractic care has and will alleviate chronic migraines.
“If you are tired of chronic migraines and want a normal life without constant interruption, we can help you with optimum nerve function,” said the Director of the Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge, Dr. Cotey Jordan. “The Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge is unique and different, even from those treatments from other chiropractors, because it offers long-term results from specific corrective care chiropractors. Other methods, especially medications and injections, can offer only temporary relief.”
Dr. Jordan continued, “When you visit us, you’ll learn the three common mistakes people diagnosed with migraines can make and how to avoid them. We understand how hard it is to live with migraines and everything that comes with them. Migraines control peoples’ lives. They affect not only the patient, but also their families, friends and co-workers because migraines can cripple us. Many patients come to us with 25-year histories of trying to manage migraines and their marriages. These patients feel that they have been lied to by the medical community.”
There are five simple steps to reclaiming one’s life from debilitating migraines:
• Enroll to see if a patient qualifies for the Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge
• Discover what is causing the migraines
• Explore whether the cause of the migraines can be corrected
• Experience symptomatic relief, as well as a marked decrease in frequency and intensity of migraine flare-ups
• Commit to correcting the cause of horrible migraines and eliminate them forever
The challenge is perfect for migraine patients who are in need of hope and long-term pain relief. Patients who are sick and tired of having to rely on medications and value the quality of their lives and relationships now have a choice.
The Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge kicked off in 2009 and has since treated more than 3,200 migraine sufferers. Together, Drs. Cotey and Amanda Jordan give of themselves and their training to help those who want to feel better with proven methods. The doctors know what it is like to experience migraines. With a combined 15 years of suffering, they were determined to find the solution and share it with everyone.
The Pittsburgh Migraine Challenge has limited availability and its doctors have specific requirements to be considered for the program. Optimum nerve function is possible and it is important for patients to visit the office if they qualify. Prospective patients can fill out an application for an initial diagnostic visit with one of the Specific Corrective Care Chiropractors.
For more information and to schedule a consultation, visit PghMigraine.com.
