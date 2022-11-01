Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,558 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Beginning of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the first day of the 2023 open enrollment period. Americans must sign up by December 15, 2022 to have coverage beginning January 1, 2023. The open enrollment period ends on January 15, 2023:

"Today marks the first day of the 2023 open enrollment period, and I encourage Americans to visit www.HealthCare.gov to browse affordable, quality health-care plans for 2023.   Everyone can use the website to compare plans, estimate premium costs, and register for coverage thanks to the Affordable Care Act.  Through the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats expanded important tax credits that will reduce monthly health-care premiums for millions of Americans.  I encourage everyone – even those who already enrolled in ACA coverage – to log onto the exchange by December 15 to make sure that they are enrolled in a plan beginning on January 1, 2023, that suits themselves and their families. 
 
"Last year, a record 14.5 million Americans registered for coverage under the Affordable Care Act – including 5.2 million previously uninsured people who have been able to gain coverage since President Biden took office two years ago.  House Democrats have been proud to work with the Biden-Harris Administration to lower health-care costs and expand affordable health-care access for the American people, bringing our nation's uninsured rate to an all-time low of 8% earlier this year.  Democrats will continue fighting to build on our progress of lowering prescription drug costs, protecting people with pre-existing conditions, and capping out-of-pocket medical expenses so that more of our people can access affordable, quality care."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Beginning of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.