Family of Brieon Green Raise Questions Surrounding his Death and Suspects Cover-Up
Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr and Legal Team Demand Transparency after 21-Year-Old Mysteriously Dies Less Than Two Hours after being Taken to Milwaukee JailMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Milwaukee man was arrested on misdemeanor charges [Case nos. 2020CM000117/2020CF001342/2021CF001458/2021CF003586] dies less than two hours after being apprehended and placed into sheriff deputies’ custody, and four months after his death, his family is still seeking answers.
Just as Wisconsin families victimized during last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade received a sense of closure with Darrell Brooks’ guilty verdict, the family of Brieon Green also deserves closure and healing. According to community activists, what appears to be an apparent cover-up in the works on the part of Milwaukee authorities, is preventing any sort of healing for Green’s family.
Brieon Green, 21, died in the Milwaukee County Jail on June 26, 2022, after being taken to the facility on misdemeanor charges. Green’s family has desperately asked for transparency from the Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office since his death. Based on discussions with the Green family, rather than being provided clear answers, Brieon Green’s family has received little to no information as to what took this young man's life.
“It doesn’t take 4-months to properly investigate an incident that, at best, lasted about an hour. The family of Brieon Green deserves transparency and the days of delaying the release of information from the public in hopes that the public would somehow forget about it are long gone. We expect the expedient release of information and a new standard for law enforcement agencies in their response to open records requests,” said attorney B’Ivory LaMarr, co-counsel along with Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brieon Green’s family.
Since the days following Green’s death, his family has demanded deputies release video footage of what happened between the hours of 6 pm and 7:21 pm on June 26th when the 21-year-old was found dead at the jail. Green’s mother, Laquita Dunlap, suspects something nefarious could be at play as authorities involved with her son’s arrest and jail processing fail to answer basic questions as to what happened to Brieon from the moment he first encountered deputies to arriving at the jail.
According to information made available by the family, Green possessed a learning disability, and had sheriff deputies done their due diligence, this information would have been known and Green would have been handled appropriately. Furthermore, Green’s family has requested a second autopsy to learn the 21-year-old’s cause of death.
Unfortunately, the public is painfully aware that Brieon Green’s tragic death is not the first within the Milwaukee County Jail. According to The Wisconsin Examiner, a death occurred in January 2020, and another happened in November 2020, and the County was on the hook for a multimillion-dollar settlement for another death unrelated to the 2020 deaths.
"We are advocating with the Green family and pushing for full transparency and the release of information related to Brieon Green’s death," said B'Ivory LaMarr. LaMarr contends that his legal team is prepared to take all necessary action to obtain such transparency - including legal action in the ongoing fight for justice in Brieon Green’s honor.
All charges against Brieon Green were completely dismissed after his death and there was never any conviction
