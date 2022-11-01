TAIWAN, November 1 - Vice President Lai delivers remarks en route to Palau

After departing from Taiwan at 8:10 a.m. on November 1, Vice President Lai Ching-te, who is leading a delegation to Palau, delivered remarks over the aircraft's public address system. The vice president expressed hope that everyone can work together to achieve the objectives entrusted to them by President Tsai Ing-wen: to enhance bilateral and international connections, tourism, and cooperation. He added that everyone on the trip will play a role in advancing Taiwan's diplomacy and accomplishing their mission.

Vice President Lai stated that he and the delegation have been sent to visit the Republic of Palau, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan's in the Pacific Ocean, on the first official diplomatic trip abroad since Taiwan lifted border restrictions on October 13. He thanked all those joining him on the trip, including a medical team from Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, President Lin Ching-po (林清波) of the Hotel Royal Group, the heads of tourism industry associations and representatives from notable Taiwanese travel agencies, representatives of fisheries and aquaculture firms, Managing Director Hang Ssu-chieh (黃思傑) of the Taiwan International Baseball Interchange Development Association, Taiwanese baseball stars Chen Yung-chi (陳鏞基) and Hu Chin-lung (胡金龍), and members of the traveling press corps. The vice president expressed hope that everyone can work together to achieve the objectives entrusted to them by President Tsai: to enhance bilateral and international connections, tourism, and cooperation. He added that they will all play a role in advancing Taiwan's diplomacy and accomplishing this mission.

Noting the presence of baseball stars aboard the plane, the vice president said that those joining him on this trip are not just members of a diplomatic delegation, but members of "the national team." Vice President Lai said that he is both the leader of the delegation and the captain of the team, while the rest of the delegation are both members of a national delegation and the national team. He called on everyone to go out, play a great game, and score runs for Taiwan.

The vice president added that, while the delegation has work to do and missions to achieve, they must also seize this rare opportunity and remember to enjoy the trip to Palau, which is known as "God's aquarium." In closing, the vice president wished everyone a successful visit and a pleasant trip.