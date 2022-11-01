Applications now open for Nebraska Innovation Hub Act Designation

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has opened applications for the Nebraska Innovation Hub Act Designation. DED shall determine whether or not to approve the requested iHub designation by no later than July 1, 2023. Applications will be considered and designated every two months on a rolling basis until the cycle closes on June 1, 2023.

Eligible applicants are private nonprofit corporations that have Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designation as a 501(c)(3) or submit verification from an attorney that the applicant operates as a 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(6) organization. More information on the Nebraska Innovation Hub Act along with the application portal can be found on our website.

Please note, separate iHub grant funding guidance and an application process will be made available for nonprofit corporations designated as an iHub.