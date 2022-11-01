Senator Dillon & Representative White Announce Half Million-Dollar Investment in NE Philadelphia Job Training

Philadelphia, November 1, 2022 – Today, Senator Jimmy Dillon and Representative Martina White announced $500,000 in new funding for job training in Northeast Philadelphia. The grant was awarded from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) approved by Governor Wolf to support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania.

“This is a significant amount of money that will help JEVS upgrade its facility to enhance the learning environment for those who attend the campus. JEVS does amazing work helping those in the community with physical, developmental, and emotional challenges,” said White. “I am very pleased to have funding approved for this worthy project.”

RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of the Capital Budget Itemization Act. These projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and maintain or increase existing levels of economic activity such as employment and tax revenue.

“On a recent visit to Orleans Tech, I saw first-hand how their programs prepare people in my district and all over the Delaware Valley for good, family-sustaining jobs,” said Dillon. “At a time when people are anxious about the economy and student debt, I’m happy we invested in an institution with a 40-year history of graduating students with in-demand skills and industry-recognized credentials.”

Project Details:

JEVS Human Services, $500,000 – the project will entail the renovation and expansion of the Orleans Technical College campus in Northeast Philadelphia. Upgrades include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements as well as updated security features in the school’s main atrium lobby and a new open-air café for student dining, collaboration, and networking.

