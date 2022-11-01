Karta.io Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Karta.io is working with Visa to develop a full-service financial platform for e-commerce to simplify financial management and expense control.
Karta.io has always placed an emphasis on innovation and our partnership with Visa now gives us the resources to support our initiatives as we quickly scale.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. startup Karta.io, the financial OS for e-commerce teams, today announced that it joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. Through the program, Karta.io will have access to the tools and resources needed to scale its business using the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, Visa’s global payment network, offers.
— Nik Zimarkov, the CEO of Karta.io
Through Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, Karta.io is now able to build and expand new spend management experiences for business and build a financial ecosystem for managing company cash flows with advanced tools for organizing expenses and control over business finances.
Karta.io offers a single platform for e-commerce businesses to understand, run and grow their business. It works to give e-commerce budget automation, easy-to-understand insights over working capital, business accounts and unlimited virtual cards. Built to regain control of company budgets, it offers multiple virtual cards in one click, spending rules for every user, effortless team management, and real-time expense tracking.The service is built by serial e-commerce and fintech founders and strives to solve the problems e-commerce companies face in daily financial processes.
“The e-commerce market is exploding in terms of revenue and active businesses. E-commerce teams rely on patching together a finance stack from multiple providers for banking, accounting, tax, and credit — none of which is designed for their needs. When a business starts to grow, teams have to track the numbers daily. More transactions and budgets build complexity. Teams face problems with keeping track and cash forecasting becomes a huge challenge. This results in the teams going to the DIY solution realm, losing money on processes, departments, software, and software control. This is becoming a huge problem for the e-commerce global market, which is growing rapidly: eMarketer predicts it will reach $6 trillion by 2024,” said Nik Zimarkov, the CEO of Karta.io.
Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program will give Karta.io access to Visa’s growing partner network, and the support of experts who will help the company to reach the next level of functioning in the most efficient way. The program provides turnkey access to Visa’s ecosystem partners, online licensing and APIs, and extensive go-to-market toolkits, analytics and consulting platforms. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.
“Karta.io has always placed an emphasis on innovation and our partnership with Visa now gives us the resources to support our initiatives as we quickly scale,” said Nik Zimarkov, the CEO of Karta.io. “Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program is a very strong project that could change the financial industry of the future.We are proud to be a part of this program”.
“At Visa, we understand a shift to e-commerce has impacted how businesses both spend and receive money.” said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships at Visa. “By joining Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Karta.io gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources to efficiently scale and bring innovative solutions to market.”
About Karta.io
Financial platform designed for e-сommerce. Karta.io provides business account, smart virtual cards, transparent credits, cash flow insights, and budgeting tools to help companies reach their financial goals and grow faster.
Anna Nowak
Karta.io
pr@karta.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn