Florida Bitcoin and Blockchain Summit Kicks Off this Week

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- For the second consecutive year, Florida Bitcoin and Blockchain Summit ("FBBS"), which is produced by Cutting Edge Events LLC, will be opening its doors on Nov. 4, 2022, at Holiday Inn Westshore in Tampa, Florida. FBBS is a truly unique gathering with the core aim of making Florida the leader in blockchain and financial technology.



FBBS is Florida's first "blockchain & fintech in Florida" focused event, driving innovation and partnerships across the rapidly evolving financial technology sector. The event is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of stakeholders, established businesses, promising startups, energetic political leaders, influential policymakers, seasoned regulators, popular fintech communities and evangelists to spur the sector's growth in Florida and beyond.

This conference is specially tailored to three types of attendees: those new to crypto investing and fintech interested in increasing their industry knowledge; stakeholders, institutions, or startups poised to define the future of blockchain and fintech; and individuals and organizations advocating Florida as the global leader in bitcoin, blockchain and associated digital assets.

The event commences with a welcome address by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who became a household name last year by announcing at FBBS that she would receive a portion of her salary in bitcoin.

The summit will also host several well-known speakers in various formats, including exciting panel discussions, insightful Q&A sessions, speaker seminars and deep dives.

One of the highlights will be the session with Joe Hamilton, network head at Cityverse, which is a digital operating system for a physical city and publisher of the Catalyst, entitled CityVerse: Making the Metaverse Local. This promises to be a fascinating session with the announcement of a major new investor in Cityverse, fast on the heels of Tampa Bay Rays acquiring an equity stake in the organization.

Given the ongoing turmoil in financial markets worldwide, industry experts Chris Krimitsos, Chris Pizzo, Matt Rosen and Lucas Dimos will participate in a highly relevant panel discussion on Spotting Opportunities in A Bear Market.

Other featured speakers include Gabe Higgins and Rosa Shores, founders of Blockspaces, one of Florida's oldest bitcoin meetups, who will share their deep expertise and sharp insights. Samuel Armes of the Florida Blockchain Business Association and Tortuga Web3 Fund will also be taking the stage.

On Thursday evening, Nov. 3, attendees are invited to join the Coinflip Opening Party – an invaluable opportunity to build rapport with industry peers, strengthen business networks and fully energize for the full-day schedule the following day.

A luncheon powered by Tortuga Web 3 Fund will be served from 11:30am to 1:00pm on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Florida Bitcoin and Blockchain Summit will also host a fundraiser during lunch for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

After the summit's final speaking session, the Signature Close Party kicks off at 5:30pm so delegates can kick back in an intimate and relaxed environment.

Attendees will be free to savour the vibrant Westshore market just a few meters away from the Holiday Inn Westshore. There are plenty of other fun-filled activities in the vicinity, including Tampa's best shopping mall, entertainment district and gulf beaches. Lowry Park Zoo, Downtown Museums, Spring Training, Busch Gardens, Florida Aquarium and Raymond James Stadium are all accessible from the conference venue.

To register for the Summit, visit https://floridablockchainsummit.com/tickets/

Delegates can also book accommodation at the Holiday Inn Westshore using the summit's exclusive passkey!

To see the complete agenda, visit https://floridablockchainsummit.com/schedule/

About Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit (FBBS)

For more information, visit the event's website at https://floridablockchainsummit.com/

