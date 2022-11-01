Pluto Launches Automated Investing Platform to Truly Democratize Trading

First-of-its-kind automated platform provides live crypto trading aimed at retail investors

Pluto, a free trading platform offering easy to use tools for building automated, data-driven investing strategies, officially launched its application with live crypto trading Thursday. Pluto's proprietary no-code interface is both easy to use and performance augmenting, making it accessible to investors of all ability levels.

Pluto enables investors to construct custom, automated trading strategies based on their investing preferences with out-of-the box tools. Pluto's tools seek and exploit favorable market conditions while shielding investor's portfolios from risk. Additionally, Pluto will give users the ability to license their strategies to other members of the Pluto community, thereby giving retail investors the ability to monetize their knowledge.

Investors will now be able to live trade bitcoin, ethereum, polygon, dogecoin and a number of other popular cryptocurrencies. Joining the platform also entitles users to partake in Pluto's rewards programs, which include:

Community Rewards - an industry-first dividend program that allocates a portion of Pluto's profits back to its investor community.

Sparks - an initiative that rewards users for completing education missions designed to help them understand and apply systems of wealth creation used by professional traders and institutions.

"We wanted to design an accessible platform available to people of all experience levels," said Pluto CEO Jacob Sansbury. "For too long, hedge funds and big banks have monopolized superior trading technology, entrenching their positions at the top of the financial food chain. At Pluto, we believe Wall Street MBAs and dorm room traders deserve access to the same investing tools."

Live trading on Pluto offers some of the lowest crypto trading fees in the industry, saving investors upward of 90% in fees compared to many of the biggest exchanges and trading platforms on the market.

Currently, the majority of crypto test strategies built on Pluto reflect a positive net return, validating Pluto's mission to empower every retail investor with healthy and productive investing habits and personalized, yet accessible, trading tools.

Crypto trading is just the start of Pluto's journey – in the coming months, the platform will add stock trading features and more, with the goal of eventually becoming a hub for multi-asset trading.

About Pluto

Pluto is a free-to-use platform for building, utilizing, and monetizing automated trading strategies for digital asset and equity markets. Launched in 2021 by Bridgewater Associates alum Jacob Sansbury and cybersecurity enthusiast Dakota McDaniels, Pluto is facilitating the next generation of quantitative retail investing. Pluto's automated trading toolkit enables users to build no-code strategies to augment their investing capabilities, while Pluto's trading strategy marketplace enables users to license highly-vetted trading strategies from other users. Pluto is backed by At.inc, Switch Ventures, and Caffeinated Capital and is based out of Los Angeles.

