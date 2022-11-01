Basis Technologies Enables Cookieless Conversion Attribution in Programmatic Advertising

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today enabled cookieless conversion attribution for its customers. For programmatic advertising activated through the Basis platform, marketers can create one universal pixel that tracks click-through conversions even when third-party cookies are not supported for a given web user. Operated in a privacy-compliant manner, the pixel tracks both standard and cookieless conversion attribution.



Consumers have expressed concerns about privacy violations due to cookies tracking their browser behavior. As a result, most major browsers have already blocked third-party cookies, with Google Chrome expected to follow in 2024. However, digital marketers rely heavily on cookies for conversion tracking to show a campaign's performance and return on ad spend. Marketers need alternative solutions to measure conversions in a privacy-compliant way. Cookieless conversion attribution in Basis gives advertisers year-long preparation to normalize campaign measurement without cookies, and without causing friction in current campaign processes.

"Tracking, attributing, and reporting on cookieless conversions will become an industry standard. To continue performing their duties, sophisticated advertisers need solutions that overcome this challenge," said Ian Trider, VP of RTB platform operations, Basis Technologies. "With increasing concerns about data privacy, new regulations being enacted, and browsers blocking third-party cookies, Basis Technologies helps media teams operate without friction. In an automated way, our Basis platform empowers advertisers to track click-through conversions in a privacy-compliant way and in major Internet browsing environments that block cookies."

Basis is a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Cookieless conversion tracking in Basis:

Uses only a single universal pixel for both standard conversion attribution and cookieless conversion attribution.

Works with third-party ad servers or if the DSP-hosted ad clicks through to a tracking server.

Is applied by default to new ads uploaded.

Distinguishes if a conversion was cookie or non-cookie based.

Benefits for Basis Technologies customers are:

Valuable data on the number of conversions in a cookieless world.

Measurement of click-through conversions on Safari and Firefox browsers that already block third-party cookies; and on Chrome browsers where third-party cookies are disabled.

Accuracy of click-through conversion tracking is improved in scenarios with a user ID but has technical complications that impair attribution, such as in-app ads that clicks through to the native web browser.

Future-proofing businesses by giving media teams experience with new tracking mechanisms, practices and technology before complete deprecation of third-party cookies.

(For agencies) Showing clients agility and responsiveness to market signals by proactively implementing technology to address industry challenges.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as "Centro," is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis' platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.net.

