7 Mindsets Announces Education Industry Leader Mark Belles as CEO

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Mindsets, a leading provider of PreK-12 social emotional learning (SEL) solutions, today announced Mark Belles has been named its new chief executive officer. Belles takes over for 7 Mindsets founder and co-creator, Scott Shickler, who will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors and will continue to provide insights on the future growth of the business.



Belles is a highly respected multi-time CEO with 25+ years of experience, including the last 15 years in the education technology and healthcare industries. His most recent roles include chief executive officer of ContinuumCloud and chief executive officer and board member of Inside Higher Ed. He also held senior leadership roles at education technology companies Teaching Strategies and Blackboard. Belles arrives at 7 Mindsets during a period of exponential growth and expansion within the education technology space.

"Mark has the leadership expertise and just the right mindset to grow our business and maximize the positive impact and well-being the 7 Mindsets can have on millions of students and educators," said Shickler. "We are thrilled to have him join us at this pivotal time as we expand our program offerings to reach more educators, students, and communities."

Belles's career has spanned a range of companies and industries with a demonstrated history of growing and scaling organizations. His strong general management expertise and success in increasing overall business performance have resulted in consistently exceeding growth and revenue targets. Joining 7 Mindsets, with its focus on the social and emotional health and well-being of students and adults, allows Belles to leverage his extensive experience in education and mental health.

"I am excited to join 7 Mindsets and lead a company focused on helping ensure all learners—students, educators, and other adults in the community—have the right social and emotional competencies to succeed in their education and in life," said Belles. "We have a tremendous opportunity to further expand our mindset-based learning platform to impact millions of teachers, students, and families, and I look forward to joining the 7 Mindsets team and helping grow our business and our impact in the community."

The announcement of the new CEO follows more than a year of record growth for the company and a strategic investment by middle-market private equity firm Gauge Capital in late 2021. To learn more, go to https://7mindsets.com.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is the only highly researched education company offering mindsets-based learning solutions proven to drive happier, healthier, and more successful outcomes for educators and students. These comprehensive PreK-12 programs include a digital curriculum in English and Spanish, professional learning, adult SEL, progress monitoring, and assessments to ensure educators can easily and effectively deliver 7 Mindsets in their classrooms. Proven to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic success, 7 Mindsets has been implemented with more than 5,000,000 students and educators in urban, suburban, and rural districts in all 50 states.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e8f9ca-f23c-43fb-9000-842c15d9efff

Jennifer Leckstrom jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770