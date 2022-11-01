Submit Release
New Book Provides Tools to Help Readers Overcome Feelings of Being 'Stuck'

This is a photo of the cover of Unstuck and Unstoppable.

An important read for anyone who is feeling hopeless or stuck and wants to find a path forward.

In Unstuck and Unstoppable, author Jimn Kyles shares practical tips for moving forward with vision and purpose.

I know what it’s like to be stuck, and I am sure I’ll get stuck again! However, I am not quitting, and neither are you. I refuse to leave you behind.”
— Jimn Kyles

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A strained relationship, financial struggles, a stalled career or an unhealthy lifestyle are just a few reasons why a person may feel mired in a hopeless situation. Most people have been there at one time or another. The key is having the tools to overcome that feeling of being “stuck.” Jimn Kyles shares practical, actionable tips in his new book, Unstuck and Unstoppable: Shake Off The Past, Find Your Purpose, Get On With Your Life.

“God doesn’t want you stuck or living in regret,” Kyles said. “He desires that you not only start your race but finish it strong.” Since it’s estimated that 80% of Americans feel stuck in life, Kyles knows there are plenty of people who struggle to move forward and live life to the fullest. He knows because he’s been one of them.

“I know what it’s like to be stuck, and I am sure I’ll get stuck again! However, I am not quitting, and neither are you. I refuse to leave you behind,” Kyles said. That’s why Kyles wrote his new book from a genuine place of compassion and understanding. He doesn’t speak “at” readers. He walks alongside them on their journeys.

Unstuck and Unstoppable is an important read for anyone who is feeling hopeless or stuck and wants to find a path forward. Readers will discover inspiring stories, godly wisdom and the comfort of knowing that the author has been right where they are.

About the Author
Jimn Kyles is the Lead Pastor at Anchor Bend Church in Richmond, Texas. Before getting involved in full-time ministry, he spent most of his twenties as an entrepreneur, working in real estate and restaurants. Kyles and his wife, Phyllis, both felt called to full-time vocational ministry in the mid-2000s. They began Anchor Bend Church in 2013, which is now a thriving, multicultural and multigenerational place for people to find hope and healing.

Unstuck and Unstoppable is his first book. He has a podcast with the same name, where he discusses topics that relate to becoming unstuck and working through life’s obstacles. His greatest desire for his new book is to help people find healing for their struggles.

Connect with Kyles on Instagram (@jimnkyles - https://www.instagram.com/jimnkyles) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jimn.kyles). Or subscribe to his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfxv6l2tUFeHJEKO50evpg.

Unstuck and Unstoppable
Publisher: Anchor Bend Publishing
Release Date: November 15, 2022
ISBN-10: 1951022165
ISBN-13: ‎978-1951022167
Available from Amazon.com

Trish Stevens
Ascot Media Group, Inc.
+1 832-334-2733
