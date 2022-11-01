MICLEDI Announces Red GaN MicroLED Breakthrough for Augmented Reality Glasses

Achieving Excellent Color Performance, Red MicroLEDs Now Set to Emerge in the RGB Trio for Full-Color Displays

/EIN News/ -- LEUVEN, Belgium, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICLEDI Microdisplays, a leading developer of microLED displays for augmented reality (AR) glasses, has demonstrated 630nm wavelength red GaN with outstanding full-width-half-max (FWHM) in the range of 50nm. The introduction of the high-performing red microLEDs positions MICLEDI as the unparalleled leader in highly optimized monochrome microLED panels for integration into full-color microLED display modules. Historically, red microLEDs have suffered a reputation as a poor performing part - this breakthrough by MICLEDI helps to put that reputation to rest.



MICLEDI’s approach to microLED full-color displays is uniquely positioned to achieve the highest performance standards in AR glasses. Today, AR glasses for indoor, or semi-darkened, light settings can be less efficient, less bright, and with lower overall performance when compared to outdoor sunlight settings. Best-in-class AR glasses with transparent lenses, for use all the way from low indoor light to bright outdoor sunlight, is critical to achieving high-volume consumer adoption of AR glasses. By optimizing the chemistry and physics of each individual color, MICLEDI enables the highest brightness of any alternative solution in the market today.

Consistent with the company’s fundamental and repeating value proposition, red GaN:

Is compatible with MICLEDI’s proprietary CMOS-fab technology

Follows the identical process recipe of the company’s blue and green arrays for consistency

Accommodates pixel-level micro lenses for high-efficiency optics integration

Is tailored for industry-standard 300mm commercial foundries for high-volume mass production

The Future of microLED Display Modules for AR Glasses

Sean Lord, CEO, said, “AR headgear in the market today ranges from monochrome monocles for limited information-only displays to monochrome headsets and heads-up displays to full-color glasses for industrial, enterprise and military applications. Prices range from $1000 to over $5000 per headset, which is too high for the average consumer. With the addition of red GaN to our tool kit, MICLEDI is perfectly positioned to bring the cost and volume advantages of its 300mm manufacturing flow to open the door to future generations of AR glasses that consumers can afford and enjoy.”

With this announcement, MICLEDI now has all three microLED colors coming into the market. The company continues its close affiliation with IMEC and other significant partners.

“Red GaN is but one option,” added Lord. “Alternative approaches vary from AlInGaP to Quantum Dot, and other techniques. MICLEDI is committed to pushing the cost, reliability, and performance envelope of each of these alternatives to provide the best in full color microLED display modules across a broad range of performance parameters for transparent lens AR glasses.”

MICLEDI introduced its blue GaN and green GaN LED display test chips earlier this year. The new red samples are projected to be available to customers before the end of the year.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for the augmented reality (AR) market. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Roland

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

Jessica@lages.com