Lartin Brothers Education to Open Residence Hall for Students at St. John Bosco High School
Lartin Bros. will facilitate effective cultural integration and support the growth/development of students at St. John Bosco High School from all over the world
The SJB community is excited to rely on the expertise of Lartin’s commitment to providing nurturing care for students -putting the students’ needs first aligns with the Salesian mission of our school.”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICAN, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De Sales Hall, the on-campus residence hall located at St. John Bosco High School (SJB), will open its doors to students in January 2023 to begin the spring semester. The facility will be managed by SJB’s longtime, trusted partner, Lartin Brothers Education (Lartin).
De Sales Hall, which is directly adjacent to SJB’s Panish Family Stadium, will provide the opportunity for students from all around the state, country and world to live on campus at SJB. SJB currently has students from 110 US zip codes and 20 different countries represented in their student body.
“We believe that the dialogue that comes with students from around the world enriches all of us here at Bosco, and we welcome the learning and growth that international students bring to our campus. We’re excited to be able to accommodate the needs of more students by partnering with Lartin Brothers to open the doors of De Sales Hall,” said Bryce Weiglin, Director of International Admissions at SJB.
Lartin is an education group that provides a full suite of student management services to students and schools alike. SJB and the Washington-based education group are partners in the mission to develop the whole student, allowing each student to realize their full potential.
“The SJB community is excited to rely on the expertise of Lartin’s commitment to providing nurturing care for students and putting the students’ needs first aligns with the Salesian mission of our school, which is to create an environment where students feel at home and can thrive academically, spiritually, and personally. We couldn’t be more excited to offer this educational opportunity and help meet the needs of students from all over the world,” said Brian Wickstrom, President/CEO of SJB.
With the ability to house 50 students, De Sales Hall is fully equipped with an industrial-sized kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, laundry room, dedicated study rooms, game room, a small auditorium, an outdoor basketball court and more. Lartin will staff the residence hall with full-time personnel and will provide students with a full range of student support and accommodation services.
De Sales Hall is set to open in January 2023 to begin the spring semester. St. John Bosco High School is currently enrolling.
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s talents and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
Lartin Education Group was founded in 2016 in Washington, USA. Lartin is an education group that provides international student management services. Lartin Education’s China operations center is located in Beijing, with offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, New York, and Boston. Visit http://www.lartinus.com/ for more information.
