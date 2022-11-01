At 3.8% CAGR, Fruit Pulp Market Size Worth USD $1.6 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Shelf-Life of Fruit Pulp products is Projected to Drive Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fruit Pulp Market size is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Fruit Pulps production involves the processing of fruits including edible and juice containing parts of the fruits such as the mesocarp or endocarp that is extracted by crushing the membranes of the plant tissue to create a thick paste. This pulp is extensively used as a key ingredient in products such as jams, jellies, juices, yogurts, baby foods, and so on owing to their taste and high nutritious value. The long shelf life and ease of transport, increase in knowledge related to organic agriculture, and storage of fruit pulps are encouraging manufacturers to increase production, which is anticipated to drive the market. However, the fact that the thick texture and strong taste of fruit pulps are not be appealing to a significant segment of the consumers in developed regions may act as a challenge to the Fruit Pulp industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North America Fruit Pulp Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in awareness and increase in the demand for healthy food products in the region.

2. The growth in the use of fruit pulp as a sweetener in a wide range of applications such as snacks, smoothies, and yogurts is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the use of synthetic pesticides in fruit crops during cultivation and the resulting negative health impact is a major challenge for the market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fruit Pulp Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The growth is attributed to the shift in customer preference from artificial flavored carbonated drinks to healthier and natural substitutes such as drinks made from fruit pulp owing to the increase in global cases of lifestyle diseases and obesity. The food segment is also projected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period owing to the increase in their usage in a wide range of applications such as jams, jellies, nectars, puddings, dairy products

2. The Fruit Pulp Market based on the Distribution Type can be segmented into E-Commerce, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others. The E-Commerce segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market and is also poised to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. Based on geography, The Fruit Pulp market can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of World. The North American region dominated the market in 2020 with a 30% share and is projected to maintain the lead during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increased demand for healthy substitutes for the abundant fast-food products in the region.

4. There has been a growth in demand for organic food products in developed regions owing to the adverse effects of using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides on both the consumers and the environment. Organic foods are made by organic agriculture where practices such as crop rotation and companion planting are used.

5. The rapid growth in the segment is owing to the increased smartphone usage and internet connectivity in developing regions. For instance, the number of smartphone users in India increased from around 250.7 million in 2015 to more than 844 million in 2021. Furthermore, the higher offers and discounts provided by online shopping websites make them a more attractive choice than the other segments.

6. Fruit pulps can be sterilized and aseptically packed into pouches or cans. This allows them to be store for extended periods of time without risk of decay when compared to fruits. Moreover, this shelf-life can be further extended by using preservatives. This means that manufacturers and suppliers do not need to make high investments in storage and transport.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fruit Pulp industry are -

1. Iprona AG

2. Agrana Group

3. Keventer Group

4. Doehler Group

5. Tropicana

