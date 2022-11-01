Beverage Acidulants Market worth $2.6 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Beverage Acidulants Market size is forecast to reach $2.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Acidulants are used in beverages such as carbonated drinks that are formulated using fruit flavors. Beverage acidulants are used as a vital ingredient to impart acidic, sour, or tart flavor to the beverages. Most commonly used Acidulants are acetic acid and phosphoric acid among others. It protects the end products from generating any unwanted taste that can throw away the ideal mix of the beverages. It is used in the form of flavoring agents, additives, and preservatives in the beverage manufacturing industries. It provides an extremely cost-effective solution in the production of several alcoholic beverages. Increasing demand for beverages that have a long shelf life and increasing research & development by key payers for enhancing the quality of the products is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for beverage acidulants in energy drinks and changing preferences of food among consumers is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Beverage Acidulants Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. North America dominated the Beverage Acidulants Market in 2020 owing to the increasing technological advancements and increasing demands for natural additives in the food. The Beverage Acidulants Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing consumption of processed beverages and increasing investments by the key players are likely to aid the market growth of the Beverage Acidulants Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in Beverage Acidulants Market final report.

4. Stringent government regulations regarding products label and inclusion of additives is poised to create the hurdles for the Beverage Acidulants Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. North America dominated the Beverage Acidulants Market with a major share of 34.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing demand for several different types of beverages.

2. Increasing emphasis on achieving longer shelf life of beverage products through optimum acidification is increasing the growth of the market. This is owing to the increasing demand for synthetic beverage acidulants across the beverage manufacturing industries. Through optimum acidification, the shelf life of drinks along with the taste of the drink increases.

3. Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Beverage Acidulants Market are stringent government regulations regarding products label and inclusion of additives. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in cooperation with the WHO is responsible for assessing the risks to human health from food additives

4. These effects tend the consumers to shift towards the beverages that contain naturally derived ingredients. Organic acid based beverage acidulants include citric acid that is widely used as additives in beverage manufacturing industries.

5. Citric acid is extracted from the lemons and limes that are produced commercially with the fermentation process. It adds sharp taste to cold drinks and sweets, generating an optimum condition for forming jellies, and jams among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Beverage Acidulants industry are -

1. Cargill Inc.

2. Tate & Lyle

3. Northeast Pharmaceutical Group

4. Archer Daniels Midland

5. The Sumo Food Ingredients

