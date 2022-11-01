Future Trans Announces it will Attend the LocWorld Conference

GIZA, EGYPT, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Trans, a Middle Eastern translation and localization company, is happy to announce that it will be attending LocWorld, one of the most critical translations and localization trade events. The event will take place in Silicon Valley on November 1-3, 2022. Future Trans will be able to showcase its main services, such as AI & MT Translation, Localization, DTP, and Multimedia localization for various industries in our rich region's languages and dialects.

LocWorld is back, and all roads lead to San Jose this November. The event that brought the translation world's elites together to discuss and solve the challenges of location-based marketing has returned, and this time it's in Silicon Valley. With an all-star lineup of speakers, opportunities for networking with industry leaders, and an expo full of some of the most innovative companies in tech today.

LocWorld is an essential event for the translation and localization industry. It is also for any business that needs to translate its content into different languages or localize it for foreign markets. Future Trans top officials have a long history of attending the event in person before and since the pandemic, and this year will be no different. Meet Future Trans's Managing Director: Mohammed Karim among 30,000+ industry experts at the LocWorld event in the Global Toolbox Sessions sequence on November 1 and the Main Conference on November 2-3.

The conference addresses companies' and LSPs’ challenges and opportunities when implementing localization strategies. The event will allow you to discuss the latest trends in the market, get valuable insights from other professionals and learn how to overcome the challenges of globalization and localization.

The three-day event will be held at Doubletree by Hilton in San Jose, California. On this occasion, Future Trans will present its vision of using technology and humans to provide premium linguistic services that enrich the language market and connect cultures. In addition, Future Trans will also introduce its latest products at LocWorld48, including Arabic translation services and localization solutions.

Future Trans has been a critical player in the translation and localization industry for over 25 years and has grown to become one of the leading companies in this market. Its services can be felt in more than ten countries stretching from the Middle East through Africa.

As an ISO 17200 Certified language service provider, Future Trans will show off its capabilities. ISO 17100 is a world-recognized standard for translation and localization service providers, maintaining high standards and quality levels. Future Trans has successfully implemented this new standard across its entire organization, including its technology platform and client services.

Founded in 1994, Future Trans has seen steady growth by meeting clients' needs in the Middle East and Africa region. It has offices in Egypt, Canada, USA, and a new one is soon to be launched in Turkey. The company is respected for its high-quality Middle Eastern translation services. While Future Trans mainly provide English to Arabic translation services, they also offer translation from other languages into Arabic and from Arabic into other.

Future Trans translation and localization services include websites, apps, software, games, legal, social media, education, finance, technical documents, tourism, telecommunication, marketing materials and much more. The company currently offers translation services in over 70 languages and would be delighted to discuss the details come November 1 at the LocWorld event.

Future Trans works with clients worldwide, supporting their aim of accessing the Middle East and Africa region through savvy translation and localization services. The company provides a wide range of support for international companies who aim to enter or expand into the UAE, Qatar, Africa and Saudi Arabia markets. It has a wealth of experience delivering essential documents and marketing material to these regions.

Mohamed Karim, the managing director of Future Trans, commented: "The MENA region is experiencing strong growth and rapid development, with many countries seeking to develop their translation and localization sectors. We at Future Trans are pleased to be exhibiting at the LocWorld event in the US, a great opportunity to showcase our leading technology and solutions to many potential customers from across the region."

With circa $1 trillion of global investment expected in location intelligence over the next three years and more than half of this coming from the MENA region, Future Trans is focused on supporting business in this marketplace. Future Trans is working to position itself as a leader in its space. In order to expand and innovate, the company is looking for individuals interested in collaborating with them on new ideas and projects.

Get ready to meet new people around the globe and make connections that will last a lifetime. Typically, attend the LocWorld48 event and meet Future Trans.