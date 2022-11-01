AS-Interface Market Poised to Cross US$1.48 billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Adoption of Automation tends to drive the market growth for As-Interface market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that AS-Interface Market size is forecast to reach US$1.48 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2026. AS-Interface is an intelligent cabling system that eliminates the need for individual wires to connect a Programmable Controller to sensors and actuators. AS-Interface is a Master-Slave system that allows a single AS-Interface Master to exchange I/O data with up to 62 AS-Interface Slave devices. Increasing norms for worker safety in industrial areas coupled with rising adoption of automation across industries has significantly triggered the demand for AS-Interface technology. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the AS-Interface Market highlights the following areas -

• North America dominated held the major market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to early adoption of new technologies, government regulations and others.

• The demand for AS-interface is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of automation across sectors globally.

Segmental Analysis:

• By component, AS-interface market is segmented into AS-Interface Slave, AS-Interface Gateway/Master, AS-Interface Power Supply, AS-Interface Cable, AS-Interface safe and AS-Interface Power 24V. AS-Interface Master/gateway is estimated to hold the highest market share among all the components during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising adoption of automation across industries.

• This market is segmented into automotive, metal, power, chemical, food and beverages, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment, electronics and semiconductors, mining and others, on the basis on end-user industry. Pharmaceutical is anticipated to witness significant amount of growth with a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to growing investments in this sector.

• North America dominated the market by a market share of approximately 30% in 2020. Early adoption of new technologies and increasing safety norms are the key factors contributing to the market growth. The government initiative, in order to enhance industrial worker safety, promotes the adoption of this technology in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the AS-Interface Industry are -

1. Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

2. Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

3. Siemens AG

4. Valmet Corporation

5. Schneider Electric SE

