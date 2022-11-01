Cables and Connectors Market Value to Reach Beyond US$149.9 billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

IT and telecom services to meet consumer demand drives the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cables and Connectors Market size is forecast to reach US$149.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8 % during 2021-2026. Increasing expenditure by the IT and telecom services to meet consumer demand drives the market growth. In addition, the growing number of fixed broadband connections over the years has enabled the growth of the market studied. According to ITU, the number of global fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 9% annually in the last five years. Moreover, growing number of data centers and increasing demand for higher bandwidth is the major driving factor behind the huge demand for cables and connectors worldwide in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cables and Connectors Market highlights the following areas -

• Asia-Pacific dominated the market by a market share of more than 35.1% in 2020 due to the rising demand of high-speed cables and connectors along with increasing investments in infrastructure development in countries such as India and China.

• USB cable and connector is growing at a highest CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for digital data storage and the emergence of USB 3.0, 3.1 and 4.0 standards for high-speed data transfer.

• Connectors and Cables in Automotive sector is growing at a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period owing to the growing applications of cables and connectors power, signal, data transfer and other application.



Segmental Analysis:

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cables and Connectors Industry are -

1. Alcatel-Lucent

2. Amphenol Corp.

3. Axon Cable

4. Esterline Technologies Corp.

5. Fujitsu

