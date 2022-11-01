Adhesive Equipment Market Share Worth US $45.3 billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesive Equipment Market Size is forecast to reach $45.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. The adhesive equipment comprises of adhesive controllers, industrial hot melts, adhesive pumping systems, and adhesive application guns that aid in bonding dissimilar objects as a result reduces stress concentration at screw and rivet points, improves production efficiency, and minimizes vibration, fatigue, and noises. There is a rise in the demand for adhesive equipment in the packaging industry globally as there is a need for fast and safe bonding of the materials, cost-saving production, and compatibility with the existing production lines such as with Adhesive Pumping Systems. Adhesives such as bio-based industrial hot melt adhesives, which rely on fossil fuel-based adhesive controllers components offer excellent performance, easy conversion, and temperature resistance. Increasing industrialization, favorable government initiatives undertaken in various countries to support the packaging sector, increasing utilization in the food and beverages, disposable hygiene products electronics, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) for numerous purposes is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the adhesive Equipment Market.

Key Takeaways

1. High industrialization rates coupled with government initiatives to promote packaging sector in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and South America along with booming automotive and consumer electronics industries of China and India has further accelerated the demand for adhesives thereby fueling the demand for adhesive equipment.

2. Industrial hot melt equipment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% the forecast period, owing to their unique product characteristics such as low costs, quick drying time and versatility coupled with the surge in awareness for the sustainable adhesives.

3. APAC is witnessing a major growth in the market owing to the surge in Automotive industry and Construction industry where these adhesives are used for fixing of pre-finished panels.

Segmental Analysis:

Adhesive Equipment Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Industrial Hot Melt segment is growing at a significant market value of 6.7% in the forecast period as they are highly used in industrial applications and provides strong adhesion on a variety of substances such as glass, wood, ceramics, metal, rubber and plastic. With the growing penetration of smartphones and mobile devices and internet services, e-commerce has emerged as a major shopping platform in the world due to which the retail stores are finding applications where there is use of strong cartoons to hold their products which are delivered via big rigs made up of adhesives.

Adhesive Equipment Market Segment Analysis - By End Users: Construction is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to the growing building construction activity and the production of durable goods such as furniture, machinery, appliances and more. Funds are anticipated to be focused on investments in transportation, water, energy and telecommunications. These programs would have a straight influence on the chemicals sector, predominantly the Adhesives divisions involved in the bonding layer for floor fixing between the existing floor and the substrate applications. According to The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates, $3.6 trillion investment will be needed through 2025 to fund airports, highways and other infrastructure in U.S. According to the office for National Statistics, monthly construction production in Great Britain increased by a record of 23.5 percent in June 2020, significantly higher than the previous record monthly growth of 7.6 percent in May 2020, here the adhesives are mixed with cements and used in joints.

Adhesive Equipment Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Adhesive Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific region held a significant market share of 39.7% in 2020. Growth in the E-Commerce sector, Retail shops, technological advancements and boom in the construction sectors set to drive the Adhesive Equipment Market here. The main drivers are (1) the robust economic growth that improves people's ability to purchase a better home; (2) the government effort in pushing for home ownership; and (3) the belief that properties are one of the best investments that provide good returns. As a result, property demand remains strong, which helps to escalate the sales of Adhesives in the developing countries such as China, India and others. The residential construction market to remain the largest market over the forecast period and account for 67% of the total value in 2023, supported by the government’s plan to stabilize the housing market by building affordable public housing and increase the supply of rental public housing in the country. All these factors are analyzed to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Adhesive Equipment industry are:

1. Nordson Corporation

2. Henkel

3. Graco Inc.

4. Atlas Copco Corp

5. Dymax Corporation

